Ravindra roars as New Zealand post 401-6 against Pakistan

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Ravindra roars as New Zealand post 401-6 against Pakistan
Ravindra roars as New Zealand post 401-6 against Pakistan
Rachin Ravindra in action for New Zealand
Rachin Ravindra in action for New Zealand
Reuters
Rachin Ravindra cracked his third century of the World Cup while a fit-again Kane Williamson made up for lost time with 95 as New Zealand posted a commanding 401-6 from 50 overs in their high-stakes World Cup match against Pakistan on Saturday.

Ravindra, born in Wellington to Indian parents from Bengaluru, delighted the local fans with measured strokeplay and provided moments of magic to go past 500 runs in the World Cup with a 94-ball 108 that included 15 fours and a six.

He stitched together a superb 180-run stand with captain Williamson before Daryl Mitchell (29), Mark Chapman (39) and Glenn Phillips (41) swelled the total.

New Zealand are fourth in the table with eight points after seven matches, two points and two spots above Pakistan, and can end the Asian side's semi-final hopes with a victory.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's decision to bowl after winning the toss raised eyebrows after New Zealand made a fiery start at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, with opening batsmen Devon Conway and Ravindra dominating the powerplay.

Hasan Ali, who replaced Usama Mir to give the 1992 champions an extra pace option, had Conway caught for 35 to end the pair's 68-run stand and bring Williamson to the wicket.

Playing his first match since sustaining a fractured thumb against Bangladesh last month, Williamson toyed with the bowlers and provided the perfect foil to Ravindra before cutting loose, having made his second half-century of the tournament.

Williamson fell to Iftikhar Ahmed while going for his third six, before Ravindra was dismissed by Mohammad Wasim (3-60), but New Zealand heaped more misery on Pakistan.

Mentions
New ZealandCricketICC World CupPakistan
Related Articles
Afghanistan beat Netherlands for fourth victory at World Cup to keep semi-final dreams alive
Updated
Pakistan's Shadab Khan doubtful for World Cup clash with New Zealand
Pakistan's Fakhar has no regrets over missed World Cup hundred
Show more
Cricket
Struggling Bavuma backs himself to flourish for South Africa at World Cup
Sri Lanka follows Bangladesh and cancels practice over filthy Delhi air
England central contract snub made retirement decision 'a lot easier,' says Willey
India's Pandya ruled out of World Cup, Krishna joins squad
Saudi Arabia reportedly eyes stake in $30billion Indian Premier League
New Zealand's Matt Henry out of World Cup, replaced by Kyle Jamieson
England's Ben Stokes to undergo knee surgery after World Cup
Most Read
Who's Missing: Casemiro among six players out for struggling Manchester United
Football Tracker: Girona edge thriller against Osasuna as Union Berlin's woes continue
Hack the weekend: Betis' winning streak in jeopardy, another test for Palmeiras
WTA concedes Finals 'not a perfect event' after player complaints

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings