Pakistan's Fakhar has no regrets over missed World Cup hundred

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Pakistan's Fakhar has no regrets over missed World Cup hundred
Pakistan's Fakhar has no regrets over missed World Cup hundred
Fakhar in action for Bangladesh
Fakhar in action for Bangladesh
Reuters
Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman (33) has no regrets about missing out on a World Cup hundred, for he knows how important it was to try and boost their net run-rate in Tuesday's comprehensive win against Bangladesh.

Pakistan began their campaign with back-to-back wins but went into the match at the Eden Gardens with their semi-final hopes hanging in balance after four defeats in a row.

They beat Bangladesh by seven wickets, and chased down the victory target with 17.3 overs to spare in a major boost to their net run-rate, which could come in handy when separating teams level on points.

Fakhar led Pakistan's chase with a freewheeling 81, which earned him player-of-the-match award, but fell short of a hundred trying to wrap up their chase early.

"The situation we were in at that moment, we were looking to chase it in 28-29 overs," the 33-year-old, whose form and knee injury kept him out Pakistan's first five matches, told reporters.

"So that's why I was just going (after the bowlers).

"Otherwise, it was very easy for me to get to the 100 after 50. But our goal was to achieve the target within 29-30 overs."

Pakistan are currently fifth in the table, level on six points with Afghanistan, who have played one game fewer, while Bangladesh became the first team to bow out of the tournament.

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands can also join them in a mid-table logjam should both win their next games.

Fakhar said the mood was upbeat in the dressing room despite the uncertainty around the 1992 champions making the last four in the showpiece 50-overs tournament.

"In the World Cup, each win gives you confidence and we were waiting for this win.

"We are in the ifs-and-buts (zone) right now - but we will try to win both the remaining matches with good run rates.

"Our target is the semi-final and we will try for that."

Pakistan face 2019 runners-up New Zealand and holders England in their remaining group matches.

Mentions
CricketICC World CupPakistanBangladeshZaman FakharAfghanistanNetherlandsSri LankaEnglandNew Zealand
Related Articles
Trott lends method to Afghan madness in incredible World Cup story
Afghanistan ambush Sri Lanka to continue memorable World Cup campaign
Underperforming Pakistan eyeing win streak at World Cup, says Shadab
Show more
Cricket
Australia's Maxwell out of England game with concussion after golf accident
England's fast bowler Willey to retire after World Cup in India
Malan won't blame coach Mott for England's dismal title defence at World Cup
Pakistan stay alive in semi-final race as they eliminate Bangladesh at World Cup
Ferguson to return for New Zealand's clash with South Africa, Chapman, Williamson doubtful
David Warner enjoying making doubters 'look stupid' at World Cup
Pakistan coach rues lack of swing in India as World Cup campaign stutters
Most Read
Can the Ballon d’Or return to Africa in 2024?
Carlos Alcaraz stunned by qualifier Roman Safiullin on return at Paris Masters
Who will be the next Premier League manager to be sacked?
Cristiano Ronaldo convinced me to move to Al Nassr, says defender Alex Telles

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings