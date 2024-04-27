Fraser-McGurk shines as Delhi down Mumbai in IPL, Rajasthan near playoffs

Scores
News
More
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. IPL
Fraser-McGurk shines as Delhi down Mumbai in IPL, Rajasthan near playoffs
Updated
Jake Fraser-McGurk is lighting the IPL up
Jake Fraser-McGurk is lighting the IPL up
Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk (22) smashed 84 off 27 deliveries to fire Delhi Capitals to 257-4 and a 10-run win over Mumbai Indians in another IPL high-scorer on Saturday.

In the second match of the day, skipper Sanju Samson hit an unbeaten 71 as Rajasthan Royals all but confirmed their play-off spot with a seven-wicket hammering of Lucknow Super Giants.

Delhi, at their home Arun Jaitley Stadium, posted their best-ever total in the T20 tournament, a day after Punjab Kings chased down a record target of 262.

Delhi's previous best was 231-4 in 2011 against Punjab Kings. This edition Sunrisers Hyderabad have twice smashed IPL records with totals of 277 and 287.

Bowlers kept five-time champions Mumbai down to 247-9 despite a valiant 32-ball 63 by Tilak Varma as Delhi boosted their play-off hopes with five wins in 10 matches.

Fraser-McGurk, an Australian batsman who has taken his IPL debut season by storm with three half-centuries in five matches, started with two fours and a six off England pace bowler Luke Wood in a 19-run first over.

"That's my role, go out there and score as many as I can and get the team off to a nice start," Fraser-McGurk, who has a strike-rate of 237.50, said after his blitz.

The Australian kept up the charge to reach his fifty in 15 balls with a hit over the fence and put on 114 runs with opening partner Abishek Porel, who hit 36.

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla finally denied Fraser-McGurk, who went unsold in the auction before Delhi signed him as injury replacement, his century.

There was no stopping Delhi as Shai Hope hit a 17-ball 41, skipper Rishabh Pant made 29 off 19 deliveries and Tristan Stubbs smashed an unbeaten 48 to pummel the opposition attack.

Mumbai, who have endured a tough season after Hardik Pandya replaced veteran Rohit Sharma as captain and has been booed across a number of venues, lost regular wickets.

Pandya hit 46 off 16 balls but it was a 70-run partnership between Varma and Tim David, who hit 37 off 17 balls that raised Mumbai's hopes, but Delhi kept calm.

David fell lbw to Mukesh Kumar after a four and a six and Varma was run out at the start of the final over as Mumbai remained ninth.

Kumar and fellow medium-pace bowler and impact substitute Rasikh Salam took three wickets each.

In the evening match in Lucknow, the hosts posted 196-5 courtesy of a 76 by skipper KL Rahul and his 115-run stand with Deepak Hooda, who made 50.

Lucknow lost two early wickets after New Zealand's left-arm quick Trent Boult bowled Quinton de Kock for eight and Sandeep Sharma bowled Marcus Stoinis for a duck.

Rahul and Hooda steadied the innings and then hit back but the effort was not enough as Dhruv Jurel, who hit 52, and Samson steered table-toppers Rajasthan home with one over to spare for their eighth win in nine matches.

CricketIPLFraser-McGurk JakeDelhi CapitalsMumbai IndiansLucknow Super GiantsRajasthan Royals
Cricket
England's Bairstow makes case for T20 World Cup inclusion with IPL ton
'Ballistic' Bairstow stars as Punjab pull off record T20 chase in IPL
Unbeaten Stoinis ton helps Lucknow chase down 211 to beat Chennai
Jaiswal ton powers table-toppers Rajasthan to big IPL win over Mumbai
Kohli unhappy with umpire after new full toss review method rules him out
Pakistan trounce depleted New Zealand in second Twenty20 international
Kieron Pollard and Tim David fined for illegal TV review help in IPL game
Robin Uthappa says KL Rahul can play himself into World Cup spot with IPL heroics
