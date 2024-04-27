England's Bairstow makes case for T20 World Cup inclusion with IPL ton

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. IPL
  4. England's Bairstow makes case for T20 World Cup inclusion with IPL ton
England's Bairstow makes case for T20 World Cup inclusion with IPL ton
Bairstow showed what he can do
Bairstow showed what he can do Reuters
Jonny Bairstow (34) sent England selectors a timely reminder of his big-hitting abilities before they pick a squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in June by scoring an explosive unbeaten century in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Having returned to the Punjab Kings side after missing their last two matches due to patchy form, Bairstow struck an unbeaten 108 off 48 balls as his side pulled off the highest successful run chase in T20 history on Friday.

Needing 262 to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders, Bairstow and Shashank Singh helped Punjab cross the finish line with eight wickets and eight balls left, breaking the record held by South Africa when they made 259 to beat the West Indies last year.

"We knew we had to go ballistic after how they batted," said Bairstow, who smashed eight fours and nine sixes to be named man of the match.

"We had to take risks and thankfully they came off. I've never been faced with a target like that before. So we knew the powerplay would be important and if anything is close to being in your area you've got to make the most of it."

Bairstow and Shashank - who hit an unbeaten 68 off 28 balls - stitched together an unbroken 84-run third-wicket partnership as Punjab posted the joint-highest score in the IPL for a team batting second.

The 34-year-old heaped praise on his Indian teammate who produced some late fireworks himself.

"Shashank's done it all season, a lovely guy and special player," Bairstow said. "To have someone like him coming in and doing that is unbelievable."

England are expected to name their World Cup squad next week for the tournament that will be held in the West Indies and the United States.

Mentions
CricketIPLBairstow JonnyEnglandPunjab Kings
Related Articles
'Ballistic' Bairstow stars as Punjab pull off record T20 chase in IPL
Punjab Kings edge Gujarat Titans in IPL thriller to spoil Shubman Gill's party
Pant's 'emotional' IPL comeback clouded by Delhi loss to Punjab
Show more
Cricket
Unbeaten Stoinis ton helps Lucknow chase down 211 to beat Chennai
Jaiswal ton powers table-toppers Rajasthan to big IPL win over Mumbai
Kohli unhappy with umpire after new full toss review method rules him out
'On a roll': Travis Head blitz fires Sunrisers to 266 and big IPL win over Delhi
Pakistan trounce depleted New Zealand in second Twenty20 international
Kieron Pollard and Tim David fined for illegal TV review help in IPL game
Robin Uthappa says KL Rahul can play himself into World Cup spot with IPL heroics
KL Rahul shines as Lucknow comfortably beat Chennai in IPL
Most Read
O'Sullivan demolishes Page to sail through World Championship opener
Leicester City promoted back to the Premier League after just one season
Football Tracker: Saturday starting with a must-win match for Liverpool
Barry Hearn threatens to move World Snooker Championship from Crucible Theatre

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings