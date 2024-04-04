Punjab Kings edge Gujarat Titans in IPL thriller to spoil Shubman Gill's party

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. IPL
  4. Punjab Kings edge Gujarat Titans in IPL thriller to spoil Shubman Gill's party
Punjab Kings edge Gujarat Titans in IPL thriller to spoil Shubman Gill's party
Shashank Singh scored 61 as Punjab Kings chased down the score
Shashank Singh scored 61 as Punjab Kings chased down the score
AFP
Shubman Gill (24) smashed an unbeaten 89 for the highest individual score of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) for Gujarat Titans but Punjab Kings still snuck through to a three-wicket victory on Thursday.

Shashank Singh's 61 and a late cameo by debutant Ashutosh Sharma saw Punjab reach the target of 200 with one ball to spare, the highest successful chase this season.

"Still trying to sink in," said Singh.

"Visualised all these things, but when it turned into reality, proud of the effort."

For most of the evening, Gujarat looked on course for a comfortable victory with Punjab plummeting to 70-4 in the ninth over. Captain Shikhar Dhawan was out in the second over when he chopped one onto the stumps.

England batsman Johnny Bairstow fell soon after for 22, deceived by Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad who was the pick of the Gujarat bowlers with 2-32. Young wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh scored an entertaining 35 off 24 balls but holed out trying to pick up the pace.

Singh came to the crease with Punjab still needing 130 runs but made 61 off 29 balls, with six fours and four sixes. Impact substitute Sharma, playing his first-ever IPL match, chipped in with a quick 31 off 17 balls to pull off an unlikely win for the Kings.

Gujarat skipper Gill batted through the home team's innings to score 89 off 48 balls, the highest individual score this season.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson scored 26 in his first appearance this IPL season for Gujarat after opener Wriddhiman Saha fell cheaply for 11. Gill and left-hander Sai Sudarshan stitched together a rapid partnership of 53 in the middle overs to give Gujarat a launching pad to accelerate in the final overs.

All-rounder Rahul Tewatia provided the final fillip with a quickfire 23 off eight balls - together he and Gill raked in 56 runs in the last four overs to take Gujarat to 199-4.

Gill blamed the defeat on "dropped catches".

"Never easy on a wicket like this," he added.

See the full scorecard here.

Mentions
CricketIPLPunjab KingsGujarat TitansGill ShubmanSingh ShashankSharma AshutoshBairstow JonnyDhawan ShikharAhmad NoorSaha WriddhimanWilliamson Kane
Related Articles
Gujarat edge Mumbai in IPL thriller to spoil Pandya's homecoming
Pant's 'emotional' IPL comeback clouded by Delhi loss to Punjab
IPL 2024 Predictions: Who will rock and who will flop in cricket's biggest show?
Show more
Cricket
Sunil Narine blitz powers Kolkata to 272 and third IPL victory
Sri Lanka sweep Bangladesh Test series with crushing win
Bracewell made New Zealand captain for T20 international against Pakistan
All-rounder Ben Stokes opts out of England's Twenty20 World Cup title defence
Shane Watson hails Trent Boult's new ball skills after Mumbai demolition job
Record stand helps England women to four-wicket win over New Zealand
Standing ovation as Rishabh Pant's fifty helps Delhi down Chennai in IPL
David Miller steers Gujarat Titans to IPL win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
Lucknow Super Giants speedster Mayank Yadav savours dream IPL debut
Most Read
Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto'o says hiring of new Belgian coach was 'illegal'
11-time champion Rafael Nadal pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters
Zinchenko says Arsenal can 'compete with the best teams in the world'
Data-driven Manager of the Month: How Edin Terzic outwitted Bayern Munich

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings