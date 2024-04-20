Kieron Pollard and Tim David fined for illegal TV review help in IPL game

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. IPL
  4. Kieron Pollard and Tim David fined for illegal TV review help in IPL game
Kieron Pollard and Tim David fined for illegal TV review help in IPL game
The Mumbai Indians celebrate against the Punjab Kings
The Mumbai Indians celebrate against the Punjab Kings
AFP
Mumbai Indians batsman Tim David (28) and batting coach Kieron Pollard (36) were fined on Saturday for asking a teammate to seek a TV review in contravention of rules during an Indian Premier League match.

A video of the team dugout showed David and Pollard gesturing towards batsman Suryakumar Yadav and urging him to take a review for a wide ball during a game against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Thursday.

David and Pollard were found to have committed a Level 1 offence under the IPL's Code of Conduct, which says a player is not allowed to "seek assistance from any person off the field of play in order to decide whether to request a referral to the TV Umpire".

"David and Pollard were each fined 20 percent of their respective match fees. Both admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a press release.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who pulled off a narrow win by nine runs in Thursday's match, are currently placed seventh in the 10-team competition.

Mentions
CricketIPLDavid TimMumbai Indians
Related Articles
Rohit Sharma's ton in vain as Chennai beat Mumbai in heavyweight clash
Five-star Jasprit Bumrah wrecks RCB as Mumbai seal easy IPL win
Romario Shepherd blasts 32 in final over as Mumbai beat Delhi to take first IPL win
Show more
Cricket
Robin Uthappa says KL Rahul can play himself into World Cup spot with IPL heroics
KL Rahul shines as Lucknow comfortably beat Chennai in IPL
Rishabh Pant-inspired Delhi Capitals hammer Gujarat Titans in IPL
Jos Buttler century powers Rajasthan to record IPL chase of 224 over Kolkata
England's highest wicket-taking spinner Derek Underwood dies at 78
Salt and big-money Starc help Kolkata Knight Riders thrash Lucknow Super Giants
Hetmyer powers Rajasthan past Punjab in low-scoring IPL thriller
Fraser-McGurk shines on IPL debut as Delhi Capitals thrash Lucknow Super Giants
Most Read
Roma unhappy with rescheduling of interrupted Udinese match
Football Tracker: Man City and Chelsea face off in FA Cup semi, Bayern travel to Union
Coventry can pounce on chaotic Man Utd style to spring FA Cup upset
Tennis Tracker: Gauff knocked out by Kostyuk as Tsitsipas rallies past Diaz Acosta

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings