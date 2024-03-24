Gujarat edge Mumbai in IPL thriller to spoil Pandya's homecoming

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. IPL
  4. Gujarat edge Mumbai in IPL thriller to spoil Pandya's homecoming
Gujarat edge Mumbai in IPL thriller to spoil Pandya's homecoming
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill (R) celebrates with his teammate after winning the match
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill (R) celebrates with his teammate after winning the match
AFP
Gujarat Titans edged out Mumbai Indians by six runs in an IPL thriller on Sunday as Hardik Pandya suffered a defeat as Mumbai captain after he controversially replaced Rohit Sharma.

Rohit (43) and Dewald Brevis (46) shone in Mumbai's chase of their 169 target with a third-wicket stand of 77 but Gujarat's bowlers hit back to keep the opposition down 162-9 in Ahmedabad.

Millions of Mumbai fans had slammed the franchise for the captaincy switch as Pandya made his IPL debut for Mumbai under Rohit and later led Gujarat to a title in their debut season in 2022 at the same venue.

But it was celebration at the world's biggest cricket stadium, named after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for new home team captain Shubman Gill who spoiled Pandya's homecoming.

Commentators said close to 90,000 fans turned up at the 132,000 capacity arena.

Five-time champions Mumbai needed 48 from 36 balls with seven wickets in hand before going down to an opening loss.

"We backed ourselves to chase those 42 runs but it was one of those days where we lost the momentum," said Pandya.

"It feels good to be back because this is one stadium you can enjoy, feel the atmosphere quite lively and obviously the crowd was full and they got a good game as well."

Mohit Sharma took down Brevis, who came in as impact substitute, and then Tim David in successive overs before fellow quick Spencer Johnson struck twice in the 19th over to dent the chase further.

Rohit's wicket in the 13th over off Sai Kishore also proved to be key for Gujarat.

Pandya attempted to go for the 19 runs needed in the last over with a six and a four off Umesh Yadav before being caught out on the third.

"I think the way the boys held their nerve, and the way we bowled in the death overs, especially with the dew coming in, I thought it was special," said Gill.

Samson blitz

Pandya, who has returned to competitive cricket after an ankle injury, bowled with the new ball and sent down three overs for 30 runs.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah came in first change to bowled Wriddhiman Saha with a trademark toe-crushing yorker and finished with figures of 3-14 in four overs to keep down Gujarat to 168-6.

His other two wickets included Sai Sudarshan, who top-scored with 45, and David Miller, who made 12.

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya and his teammate Rohit Sharma (L)
AFP

Bumrah was ably supported by IPL debutant and South African quick Gerald Coetzee, who took two wickets after joining the franchise for $602,000 in the auction last year.

In the first match of the day, Sanju Samson led from the front as Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs in Jaipur.

Captain Samson hammered an unbeaten 82 off 52 balls to steer inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan to 193-4 after they elected to bat first.

New Zealand quick Trent Boult then struck two early blows to rattle the Lucknow batting, which finished on 173-6 despite an unbeaten 64 by West Indies' Nicholas Pooran.

Lucknow, who made the play-offs in the last two seasons since their debut alongside Gujarat Titans in 2022, lost regular wickets but skipper KL Rahul attempted to keep the chase on track in his 44-ball 58 despite his slow start.

The left-handed Pooran then took charge and along with Rahul put on 85 runs for the fifth wicket but the asking rate kept climbing.

Rahul fell to Sandeep Sharma after his fifty and Marcus Stoinis's departure left Pooran with a lot to do in the final few overs.

Samson took on the opposition attack and built key partnerships including a 93-run third-wicket stand with Riyan Parag, who made 43.

The Rajasthan innings witnessed a nearly 10-minute halt in the first over when a cable of the spidercam broke and technicians scurried to untangle the wires on the field.

Mentions
CricketIPLPandya HardikSharma RohitBrevis DewaldGill ShubmanPooran NicholasGujarat TitansMumbai IndiansLucknow Super Giants
Related Articles
IPL 2024 Predictions: Who will rock and who will flop in cricket's biggest show?
Dhoni relinquishes captaincy as Chennai Super Kings gear up for IPL defence
Kohli and Pant in the spotlight as IPL mega-show set to return
Show more
Cricket
Pakistan's Mohammad Amir makes retirement U-turn ahead of T20 World Cup
PCB restores Rauf's contract after letter clearing misunderstanding
Pant's 'emotional' IPL comeback clouded by Delhi loss to Punjab
Mustafizur helps Chennai down Bangalore in IPL opener
Editors' Picks: Fiery friendlies take centre stage on big weekend for F1 and cricket
Australia scraps Afghanistan T20s due to worsening women's rights
Most Read
Austria and Germany score two of the fastest international goals in history
Gerardo Martino fury after Messi-less Miami thrashed by New York Red Bulls
Fast-starting Germany show signs of improvement with encouraging win over France
England's long unbeaten Wembley streak ended by Endrick and Brazil

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings