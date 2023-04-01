Afghanistan ambush Sri Lanka to continue memorable World Cup campaign

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Afghanistan ambush Sri Lanka to continue memorable World Cup campaign
Afghanistan ambush Sri Lanka to continue memorable World Cup campaign
Afghanistan were imperious in their run chase
Afghanistan were imperious in their run chase
Reuters
A spirited Afghanistan upset another former champion on Monday when Hashmatullah Shahidi's men defeated 1996 winners Sri Lanka by seven wickets to continue their memorable campaign at the 50-over World Cup.

Their bowlers had laid the foundation of their third win in six matches when they bowled out Sri Lanka for a below-par 241 in 49.3 overs.

Three of their top five batters, including Shahidi, then produced half-centuries in a clinical chase which they accomplished in 45.2 overs to move to the fifth place in the points table.

Azmatullah Omarzai (73) scored the winning run with Shahidi (58) looking on from the other end.

Shahidi and his men had stunned holders England and 1992 champions Pakistan earlier in the competition and they proved those were no flukes with yet another impressive display against Sri Lanka.

Put into bat, several Sri Lankan batters got their eyes in but could not quite capitalise on those starts.

After the fall of Dimuth Karunaratne in the sixth over, Kusal Mendis (39) forged half-century partnerships with Pathum Nissanka (46) and Sadeera Samrawickrama (36) to steady the innings.

At 134-2 in the 28th over, Sri Lanka looked well placed to reach the 275-mark but the plucky Afghans struck at regular intervals to peg them back.

Angelo Mathews and Maheesh Theekshana raised 45 quick runs for the eighth wicket but Sri Lanka still fell short of the 250-mark.

Afghanistan lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the first over but Rahmat Shah (62) and Ibrahim Zadran (39) calmed the nerves with a 73-run partnership.

Kasun Rajitha dismissed Rahmat but not before the batter had brought up his second successive fifty of the tournament.

Shahidi and Omarzai mixed caution with occasional aggression in their unbroken century stand to take Afghanistan closer to the target.

With victory in sight, both decided to play their shots and Azmatullah scored the winning run when he attempted to hit a six and was dropped at deep midwicket.

Check out the full scorecard with Flashscore.

Mentions
CricketICC World CupSri LankaAfghanistanShahidi HashmatullahEnglandPakistanOmarzai AzmatullahShah RahmatSamarawickrama SadeeraKarunaratne DimuthTheekshana Maheesh
Related Articles
Underperforming Pakistan eyeing win streak at World Cup, says Shadab
Afghanistan captain Shahidi hails 'historic' giant-killing spree after Pakistan win
Sri Lanka get on the board at World Cup with five-wicket win over the Netherlands
Show more
Cricket
Pakistan coach rues lack of swing in India as World Cup campaign stutters
Talismanic Rohit leads India's blemish-free campaign by example
Three things England must fix to become force in ODI cricket again
England coach blasts World Cup dressing room unrest claims as horror run continues
'Same old story' for disillusioned Buttler as England lose by 100 runs to India
Woeful England all but out of World Cup after 100-run hammering by India
Netherlands captain Edwards leads stunning rout of Bangladesh at World Cup
Head repays Australia's faith immediately upon return with blistering hundred
India without injured Pandya for World Cup clash with wounded England
Most Read
Grosso injured as Lyon team bus attacked before match against Marseille
Football Tracker: Fiorentina and Lazio ready for battle, Ballon d'Or underway
Derby Week: Title set to be decided between rivals in Sweden's football heartland
NEC Nijmegen striker Bas Dost recovering after collapsing on pitch

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings