Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Dickwella suspended for doping violation

Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella
Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Niroshan DickwellaProfimedia
Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella (31) has been suspended indefinitely due to an alleged doping violation, the national governing body Sri Lanka Cricket said.

Dickwella failed a doping test conducted by the Sri Lanka Anti-Doping Agency under World Anti-Doping Agency guidelines during the Lanka Premier League.

"The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice," the SLC said in a statement on Friday.

Dickwella captains the Galle Marvels in the Lanka Premier League. He has served as Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper in all formats, last playing for the national team in a test series against New Zealand at Christchurch in March last year.

In June 2021, Dickwella was suspended for a year, alongside Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka, for breaching the team's COVID-19 bio-secure bubble during Sri Lanka's tour of England.

CricketLanka Premier LeagueDickwella NiroshanSri LankaNew Zealand
