  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. The Hundred
  4. England captain Ben Stokes a doubt for Sri Lanka series after suffering injury in The Hundred

England captain Ben Stokes a doubt for Sri Lanka series after suffering injury in The Hundred

Stokes had to be helped off
Stokes had to be helped off
England test captain Ben Stokes (33) was helped off the field after suffering an injury while playing for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred on Sunday.

While batting for the Superchargers against the Manchester Originals at Old Trafford, he suddenly halted after completing a single, clearly in distress as he clutched the back of his left hamstring.

With England set to begin a three-match test series against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford on August 21st, there are now concerns about the all-rounder's availability.

Superchargers captain Harry Brook acknowledged that the injury appeared to be serious and confirmed to Sky Sports that Stokes was scheduled for a scan on Monday. The BBC reported it was suspected to be a hamstring injury.

Mentions
Stokes Ben
