Former England batsman and coach Graham Thorpe dies aged 55

Former England batsman and coach Graham Thorpe has died at the age of 55, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Monday.

Thorpe won 100 Test caps beteen 1993 and 2005 and scored 16 centuries during a stellar England career and was regarded as one of the best batters of his generation.

In total he scored 6,744 Test runs for England at an average of 44.66 and also appeared in 82 one-day internationals.

Alongside his international exploits he enjoyed a 17-year spell with his county side Surrey.

After retiring in 2005, he transitioned into coaching, working with the England international teams in various roles between 2010 and 2022.

"There seem to be no appropriate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham's death," the ECB said in a statement.

"More than one of England’s finest-ever batters, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans all over the world.

"His skill was unquestioned, and his abilities and achievements across a 13-year international career brought so much happiness to his teammates and England and Surrey CCC supporters alike.

"Later, as a coach, he guided the best England men's talent to some incredible victories across all formats of the game."

After leaving his role with England following defeat to Australia in the 2021-2022 Ashes series, Thorpe became head coach of Afghanistan.

In May, the Professional Cricketers' Association revealed Thorpe had fallen seriously ill with an unclear diagnosis.