England part ways with white-ball head coach Mott, Trescothick appointed as interim

England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick has been appointed on an interim basis to replace the Australian.
Since his appointment in May 2022, the 50-year-old Mott helped England win the T20 World Cup later that year and guided them to white-ball series wins over Australia, Bangladesh, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Pakistan.
"I am immensely proud to have coached the England men's team; it has been an honour," Mott said in a statement.
"We have put everything into trying to achieve success over the past two years, and I am incredibly proud of the character and passion that the team has displayed during that period, including a magnificent T20 World Cup victory in 2022."
Former England batsman Trescothick will lead the team on an interim basis for the rest of the home summer, which includes a white-ball series against Australia in September.
"He (Mott) can be proud of his achievements as he leaves his post as one of only three coaches who have won a World Cup with England," said Rob Key, ECB managing director of England men's cricket.
"After three World Cup cycles in a short space of time, I now feel the team needs a new direction to prepare for the challenges ahead. This decision was not made lightly, but I believe it is the right time for the team's future success.
"The search for a full-time replacement will now begin. It is essential that we go through the right process to ensure we get the best person for the job."