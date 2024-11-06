Advertisement
  Afghanistan trounce Bangladesh as venue Sharjah celebrates landmark game

Afghanistan trounce Bangladesh as venue Sharjah celebrates landmark game

Reuters
Mohammad Nabi in action
Mohammad Nabi in action
Mohammad Nabi's 84 off 79 balls and Allah Ghazanfar's six-wicket haul led Afghanistan to a 92-run victory over Bangladesh in Sharjah on Wednesday in the first one-day international of a three-match series.

Chasing a mediocre 236, Bangladesh were bowled out for 143 as they lost their last eight wickets for 23 runs in Sharjah, which became the first venue to host 300 men's international matches.

Afghanistan were reeling at 71-5 before captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (52) and Nabi lifted them to 235 in 49.4 overs.

Bangladesh cruised to 120-2 in the chase led by captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, but they collapsed after Nabi broke the partnership.

Sharjah will also host the remaining two matches in the series.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
CricketMohammad NabiHashmatullah ShahidiRishad HossainBangladeshAfghanistanOne Day International
