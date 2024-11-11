Advertisement
  Flashscore News
  Cricket
  One Day International
  4. Gurbaz and Omarzai lead Afghanistan to ODI series win against Bangladesh

Gurbaz and Omarzai lead Afghanistan to ODI series win against Bangladesh

Reuters
Updated
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah GurbazČTK / AP / Ricardo Mazalan
Rahmanullah Gurbaz's (22) electrifying century and Azmatullah Omarzai's (24) all-around performance crushed Bangladesh in Sharjah as Afghanistan claimed a thrilling five-wicket win on Monday to secure a 2-1 victory in the one-day series.

Chasing 245, Afghanistan opener Gurbaz and Omarzai stitched a 100-run partnership after the top-order failed to sustain Bangladesh's pace attack led by Mustafizur Rahman.

"In my mind from the last (2023) World Cup, I thought of retiring but if I can play one Champions Trophy it will be great for me," Nabi said after becoming the player of the series.

The next Champions Trophy is being held in 2025 by Pakistan.

"Just small contributions from my side to the youngsters and my insight to them will be more useful," he added.

Gurbaz laid the foundation of Afghanistan's win with 101 off 120 including seven sixes and five fours in the series decider. Omarzai (70 not out) mixed caution with aggression and led the side to the victory rope along with Mohammad Nabi.

Bangladesh, who won the toss, started well as their openers Tanzid Hasan and Soumya Sarkar added 53 inside the first powerplay but Afghanistan rebounded with four quick wickets and left Mehidy Hasan Miraz-led side reeling at 72/4.

Skipper Mehidy and Mahmudullah took charge, sharing a 145-run partnership off 188 balls, and took Bangladesh to 244-8.

Mahmudullah missed out on his century but was Bangladesh's top-scorer with a run-a-ball 98 while Mehidy, who was playing his 100th ODI, batted slowly but notched a half-century (66).

With the win over Bangladesh, Afghanistan have now bagged their third consecutive ODI series win of the year.

Check out the match summary with Flashscore.

