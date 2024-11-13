Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. One Day International
  4. West Indies' Joesph to return from suspension, but lose Russell for T20 series

West Indies' Joesph to return from suspension, but lose Russell for T20 series

Reuters
Alzarri Joseph of the West Indies set to return for T20 international following suspension
GARETH COPLEY / Getty Images South America / Getty Images via AFP
West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph (27) returns for the third Twenty20 International against England after serving a two-match suspension but all-rounder Andre Russell (36) will miss Thursday's match with an ankle injury.

Joseph was suspended for storming off the field after a row with captain Shai Hope during the third One Day-International against England in Bridgetown.

"Alzarri Joseph, having completed his two-match suspension, will rejoin the squad in Saint Lucia for the crucial final leg of the series, replacing Shamar Joseph," Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in a statement.

West Indies won the ODI series 2-1 but lost the first two matches in the five-match T20 series against Jos Buttler's team.

The hosts will again be without experienced all-rounder Russell, who sustained a left ankle sprain during the opening T20 in Barbados on Saturday.

Russell, who missed the second match, is replaced by all-rounder Shamar Springer in the squad.

All three remaining T20s are being played in Saint Lucia.

West Indies T20I Squad: Rovman Powell (captain), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer

Mentions
CricketAndre RussellAlzarri JosephShai HopeOne Day InternationalTwenty20 InternationalWest Indies
Ecuador international Angulo dies at 22 after car crash in October

