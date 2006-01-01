Pandya leads India to 50-run rout of Bangladesh in T20 World Cup Super Eights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. T20 World Cup
  4. Pandya leads India to 50-run rout of Bangladesh in T20 World Cup Super Eights

Pandya leads India to 50-run rout of Bangladesh in T20 World Cup Super Eights

Pandya in action for India
Pandya in action for IndiaAFP
Leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav took three key wickets while Hardik Pandya blasted an undefeated half-century as India moved to the brink of the T20 World Cup semi-finals with a 50-run rout of Bangladesh on Saturday.

Chasing 197 for victory, Bangladesh lost three of their top five batsmen to Kuldeep who removed Tanzid Hasan (29), Towhid Hridoy (four) and Shakib Al Hasan (11).

Kuldeep finished with an impressive 3-19 from his four overs.

India now have two wins from two Super Eight games and will be guaranteed a semi-final spot if Australia defeat Afghanistan later Saturday and also make the last four from Group 1.

Pandya, who had made 50 when India batted, started the slide when he took the first Bangladesh wicket, tempting opener Liton Das (13) to sky a chance.

Once skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto fell to Jasprit Bumrah for a 32-ball 40, Bangladesh's hopes went with him.

Bumrah also ended Rishad Hossain's brief 24-run cameo as the veteran seamer enjoyed figures of 2-13 in four overs before the Tigers finished their 20 overs on 146-8.

Put in to bat, 2007 champions India saw five of their top six batsmen reach double-figure scores.

All-rounder Pandya top-scored with an undefeated 50 off just 27 balls with four boundaries and three sixes.

India had raced to 71-1 in seven overs with skipper Rohit Sharma making a rapid 23 and Virat Kohli hitting his tournament best 37 off 28 balls with one four and three sixes.

The only blip was Suryakumar Yadav, who had made back-to-back fifties in his last two innings, scoring just six.

Those runs came off the first ball he faced before falling to Tanzim Hasan Sakib who had dismissed Kohli in the same over.

Rishabh Pant cracked 36 off 24 balls with Shivam Dube making 34 -- 18 of those runs coming from three sixes.

India beat Afghanistan by 47 runs in their Super Eight opener in Bridgetown while Bangladesh lost to Australia by 28 runs in a rain-hit clash in Antigua.

India have now won all five T20 World Cup clashes against Bangladesh and taken their overall head-to-head record to 13-1.

Follow the T20 World Cup here.

Mentions
CricketT20 World CupPandya HardikYadav KuldeepKohli ViratIndiaBangladesh
Related Articles
India bank on middle order firepower of Kohli and Yadav to end trophy drought
India unperturbed by Pandya's form and Kohli's strike rate ahead of World Cup
Afghanistan batters failed the Bumrah test, says coach Trott
Show more
Cricket
Captain Buttler positive on England's chances despite South Africa loss
Hope blasts West Indies to crucial T20 World Cup win over USA
Nortje and De Kock star as South Africa edge England in T20 World Cup thriller
Australia beat Bangladesh in rain-hit T20 World Cup match
India to play Bangladesh, New Zealand and England in 2024-25 home season
Phil Salt stars as England pick up T20 World Cup win over West Indies
Quinton de Kock leads South Africa to 18-run win over spirited USA at T20 World Cup
India's Suryakumar happy to temper aggression on slow tracks at T20 World Cup
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Olise agrees to join Bayern, Juventus agree fee for Luiz
EURO 2024 Tracker: De Bruyne scores as Belgium respond with win over Romania
Sabalenka and Jabeur both retire from Berlin Open quarter-final clashes
EURO 2024 Tracker: France and Netherlands play out goalless draw, Poland first team out

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings