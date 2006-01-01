Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood resigns following World Cup failure

Chris Silverwood spent more than two years as Sri Lanka head coach
Sri Lanka head coach Chris Silverwood resigned on Thursday following the country's failure to reach the last eight at the T20 World Cup.

The 49-year-old former England coach quit for "personal reasons", Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement, thanking him for his "valuable contributions during his tenure".

Sri Lanka won only one match at the tournament, against the Netherlands, and finished third behind South Africa and Bangladesh in their group.

Silverwood took over in April 2022 and enjoyed immediate success as Sri Lanka won the T20 Asia Cup later that year.

They reached the final of the 50-over Asia Cup in 2023, but failed to make it to the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup in 2022 and last year's 50-over World Cup.

Former skipper Mahela Jayawardena also stepped down as "consultant coach" on Wednesday.

CricketT20 World CupSri Lanka
