  2. Cricket
  3. T20 World Cup Women
  4. Sciver-Brunt leads England to second win in Women's T20 World Cup

Sciver-Brunt leads England to second win in Women's T20 World Cup

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt during the Women's T20 World Cup match against South Africa
England's Nat Sciver-Brunt during the Women's T20 World Cup match against South AfricaFrancois Nel / Getty Images via AFP
England made it two wins from two group games at the Women's T20 World Cup as Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 48 led them to a seven-wicket victory over South Africa with four balls to spare in Sharjah on Monday.

Sciver-Brunt came to the crease in the ninth over with England on 50-2 chasing South Africa's total of 124-6.

She joined forces with Danni Wyatt-Hodge to add 64 for the third wicket before the opener, who also made 41 in England's opening win over Bangladesh, was stumped after charging down the pitch to Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Sciver-Brunt kept England on track hammering Ayabonga Khaka through the covers to secure the victory. Her 48 came off 36 balls and included six boundaries.

"We controlled the chase brilliantly, that partnership was outstanding to watch," said England captain Heather Knight.

"The way they controlled it, the way they ran, it was a proper job."

It was a small revenge for the English, who top Group B with their two victories, over a South African side that stunned them in the semi-final of last year's edition at Newlands in Cape Town.

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone was named Player of the Match for her miserly spell of 2-15 in four overs which helped restrict South Africa to 124-6.

"Sophie was back to her best," said Knight. "She seemed to get a bit of bounce, somehow, which is strange on this wicket."

Ecclestone's two victims were the key batters in the South Africa line-up as she bowled both skipper Laura Wolvaardt, who made a brisk 42, and the dangerous Marizanne Kapp who plundered 26 from 17 balls.

"Always great to do it against the world's best. To get them out, two big wickets. Glad about the win," said Ecclestone.

South Africa, who lost to Australia in the 2023 final, face Scotland in Dubai on Wednesday and Bangladesh in Dubai on Saturday.

"Obviously the next two are must-win games for us and both could be tough in these conditions so we will have to be on our A-game," said South Africa captain Wolvaardt.

England's next match is against the Scots in Sharjah on Sunday.

CricketT20 World Cup WomenNatalie Sciver-BruntEngland WSouth Africa W
