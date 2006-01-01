Advertisement
  4. Bangladesh ease to series sweep of Pakistan with six-wicket victory

Bangladesh ease to series sweep of Pakistan with six-wicket victory

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim, left, and Shakib Al Hasan celebrate after winning the second test
Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim, left, and Shakib Al Hasan celebrate after winning the second testAamir Qureshi / AFP
Bangladesh beat Pakistan by six wickets in the second test to complete a 2-0 series sweep in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Zakir Hasan (40), Najmul Hossain Shanto (38) and Mominul Haq (34) chipped in with useful cameos as Bangladesh chased down the 185-run victory target with more than a session to spare.

The visitors won the opening test by 10 wickets, their first-ever test victory over Pakistan.

Resuming the final day on 42 for no wicket, Bangladesh lost Zakir and Shadman Islam in the morning session but their victory never looked in doubt.

Shanto fell after the lunch break and Mominul threw away his wicket but veterans Mushfiqur Rahim, who made 22 not out, and Shakib Al Hasan guided Bangladesh home without any drama.

Shakib, who finished 21 not out, sealed the victory by hitting spinner Abrar Ahmed for four through the covers.

CricketBangladeshPakistanTest Series
