Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. Big blow for Australia as Cameron Green to miss India series with spinal surgery

Big blow for Australia as Cameron Green to miss India series with spinal surgery

Green has 35 Test wickets at an average of 35.31
Green has 35 Test wickets at an average of 35.31Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith
Australia all-rounder Cameron Green (25) will miss the home Test series against India and is expected to be sidelined for at least six months after opting to have surgery on a stress fracture in his lumbar spine.

The fast-bowling Green was diagnosed with a lower back injury during the ODI series in England, fanning speculation about his availability for the India Tests.

Cricket Australia confirmed last week that Green was considering surgery by New Zealand specialists who have previously helped fast bowlers including Shane Bond and James Pattinson overcome back stress fractures.

The alternative would have been to undergo rehabilitation and limit his bowling in the India series.

Green's condition was complex, though, and the decision to undergo surgery was aimed at ensuring he could bowl long term, the team said in a statement on Monday.

"Whilst spine stress fractures are not unusual in pace bowlers, Cam has a unique defect in an adjacent area to the fracture that is believed to be contributing to the injury," the statement said.

"Recovery time is anticipated to be around six months. The decision to proceed to surgery is with Cameron’s long-term future as an all-rounder in mind."

The injury is a major blow to Australia's hopes of beating India in the five-Test series starting on November 22 in Perth.

India have won the last four series between the teams, including the back-to-back tours of Australia in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

Batting shake-up

While selectors have been cautious about over-bowling Green given his history of back stress fractures as a junior and at state level, the all-rounder has 35 wickets at an average of 35.31 and given invaluable support to the team's ageing attack.

His batting has also developed steadily and he scored his second hundred against New Zealand in February with a majestic, unbeaten 174 in Wellington.

Green batted at number four in his last four Tests, with Steve Smith moving up the order to replace retired opener David Warner. The tall all-rounder's absence will mean a shake-up for Australia's batting order.

Selector George Bailey confirmed on Monday that Smith would drop down the order and Australia will have a new opener for India.

"Clearly we’ve got a number four spot and an opening spot to fill," Bailey told reporters.

Among candidates to open the batting is New South Wales' 19-year-old talent Sam Konstas, who scored twin centuries against South Australia last week making him the youngest player to do so in a Sheffield Shield match since Ricky Ponting.

Konstas, despite having only five first class matches under his belt, was picked in the Australia A squad on Monday along with Victoria opener Marcus Harris and Western Australia's Cameron Bancroft.

Australia A will play India A in a pair of four-day matches before the India series, giving Konstas a chance to push for a Test debut ahead of more experienced colleagues.

Harris, who played the last of his 14 Tests nearly three years ago, did his chances of selection no harm with scores of 143 and 52 in the Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania.

Mentions
CricketTest SeriesAustraliaIndiaCameron Green
Related Articles
India series always attritional, says Australia captain Cummins
New skipper Tom Latham wants New Zealand to take the game to India in test series
Kane Williamson ruled out of part of India Test series with groin injury
Show more
Cricket
King and Lewis propel West Indies to T20 triumph over Sri Lanka
Updated
Australia edge India to reach Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals
Dominant England crush Scotland by 10 wickets at Women's T20 World Cup
Jayawardene returns as Mumbai Indians head coach ahead of IPL 2025 season
Ex-captain Babar dropped from Pakistan's Test squad against England
England captain Stokes in line for return in second Pakistan Test
Samson ton powers India to T20 series sweep of Bangladesh after record total
Brook has everything to be England's finest batter, says legend Anderson
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Djokovic to claim Shanghai title, Sabalenka wins Wuhan final
Sinner wins Shanghai Masters to deny Djokovic 100th career title
Djokovic sees silver lining after Shanghai Masters defeat to Sinner
Sabalenka outlasts local hero Zheng to win Wuhan Open for third time

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings