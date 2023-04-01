Brook withdraws from England's tour of India for personal reasons, Lawrence called up

Harry Brook (24) has withdrawn from England's squad for their tour of India due to personal reasons, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Sunday.

"The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time," the ECB said in a statement.

"In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space."

Dan Lawrence, who played the last of his 11 Tests in 2022, has been named as Brook's replacement.

The 26-year-old made a Test-best 91 against the West Indies in Bridgetown in March 2022 but has not played since that tour.

He has, however, been in Test squads under head coach Brendon McCullum, including for the 2023 Ashes.

Lawrence is expected to arrive in India on Monday but England are now likely to play both wicketkeepers, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes, in the first Test, rather than choosing between them.

The five-Test series against India begins in Hyderabad on Thursday.