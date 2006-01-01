Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. England captain Ben Stokes back from injury for second Pakistan Test

England captain Ben Stokes back from injury for second Pakistan Test

Stokes in back in the England squad
Stokes in back in the England squadSTU FORSTER / GETTY IMAGES ASIAPAC / Getty Images via AFP
Captain Ben Stokes (33) was named in the England team for the second Test against Pakistan starting in Multan on Tuesday after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Stokes suffered the injury two months ago and was forced to sit out the three-match home series against Sri Lanka and the first Pakistan Test last week.

Durham seamer Matt Potts also returns to the side for the first time since the Lord's Test against Sri Lanka at the end of August.

Seamers Gus Atkinson and Chris Woakes are rested.

England won the first Pakistan Test, also in Multan, by an innings and 47 runs on Friday, with Ollie Pope leading the side in Stokes's absence.

England rode on a brilliant 317 from Harry Brook and 262 from Joe Root for a stunning victory.

Pakistan became the first team in Test cricket's 147-year history to lose by an innings after posting a 550-plus total in the first innings.

England XI for second Test:

Ben Stokes (captain), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Matt Potts, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir

Mentions
CricketBen StokesEnglandPakistanTest Series
Related Articles
Ex-captain Babar dropped from Pakistan's Test squad against England
England captain Stokes in line for return in second Pakistan Test
Jack Leach leads England's record-breaking rout of Pakistan in first Test
Show more
Cricket
Pakistan make four changes for second England test as Babar Azam gets dropped
Big blow for Australia as Cameron Green to miss India series with spinal surgery
King and Lewis propel West Indies to T20 triumph over Sri Lanka
Updated
Australia edge India to reach Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals
Dominant England crush Scotland by 10 wickets at Women's T20 World Cup
Jayawardene returns as Mumbai Indians head coach ahead of IPL 2025 season
Samson ton powers India to T20 series sweep of Bangladesh after record total
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Djokovic to claim Shanghai title, Sabalenka wins Wuhan final
Sinner wins Shanghai Masters to deny Djokovic 100th career title
Djokovic sees silver lining after Shanghai Masters defeat to Sinner
Sabalenka outlasts local hero Zheng to win Wuhan Open for third time

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings