India elect to field in WTC final v Australia

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. India elect to field in WTC final v Australia
India elect to field in WTC final v Australia
The beaten 2021 finalists have brought back veteran Ajinkya Rahane to bolster their batting lineup against Australia
The beaten 2021 finalists have brought back veteran Ajinkya Rahane to bolster their batting lineup against Australia
Reuters
India captain Rohit Sharma (36) won the toss and elected to field in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval on Wednesday.

India picked a lone spinner in all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, while KS Bharat retained his place as the wicketkeeper ahead of Ishan Kishan.

"It is tough to leave Ashwin out," Rohit said.

"He has been a match-winner for us, it is not a great occasion to leave him out, but you have got to do what is best for the team in the given conditions."

The beaten 2021 finalists have brought back veteran Ajinkya Rahane to bolster their batting lineup against Australia who are playing their first WTC final.

Australia captain Pat Cummins said he too would have preferred to bowl first on a wicket that promised considerable bounce.

Scott Boland replaced injured fast bowler Josh Hazlewood in the Australia squad.

"It (pitch) looks like it's got a little bit of grass. I'm sure he'll be a weapon," Cummins said of Boland's inclusion.

Teams:

India - Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia - David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

Mentions
CricketTest SeriesAustraliaSharma RohitCummins PatrickIndia
Related Articles
Australia captain Cummins hopes oil protesters won't disrupt WTC final
India's Rohit keeps cards close to chest ahead of World Test Championship final
Josh Hazlewood out of World Test Championship final as Michael Neser joins Australia squad
Show more
Cricket
England's Moeen to come out of test retirement for Ashes
Australia captain Cummins confirms Boland to play in World Test Championship final
England's Moeen Ali considering test return ahead of Ashes - reports
Indian batters must get ready to grind in World Test Championship, says Rohit Sharma
Australia's Steve Smith wary of following David Warner's retirement plan
Indian batting takes on Australian pace in World Test Championship decider
England may have to rejig attack in Jack Leach's absence, says Mike Atherton
Australia's Josh Hazlewood eases concerns over long-term fitness
England spinner Jack Leach ruled out of Ashes with stress fracture
Ben Stokes says hyper-extended knee 'nothing to worry about' ahead of Ashes
Most Read
Stefanos Tsitsipas says Carlos Alcaraz 'biggest obstacle' ahead of quarter-final showdown
Transfer News LIVE: Benzema to Al-Ittihad confirmed with Messi next on Saudi radar
Inter Milan bidding for Champions League glory despite off-field problems
Manchester City must disregard history in Champions League final, says Guardiola