Joe Root breaks Alastair Cook's England Test run record in Pakistan opener

Joe Root (33) broke Alastair Cook's England Test record of 12,472 runs on the third day of the opening Test against Pakistan in Multan on Wednesday.

Root became England's highest run scorer in Tests, and the fifth highest of all time, when he drove Pakistan seamer Aamer Jamal for a straight boundary to reach the 71 he needed to surpass Cook.

As Root achieved the feat he was applauded by a handful of England fans at Multan stadium as well as his team-mates in the dressing room.

It took Root 268 innings and 147 Tests to pass the record of his former captain Cook, who achieved his tally in 161 Tests in a glorious career that ended in 2018.

Root, who made his Test debut in 2012, went to the lunch interval 72 not out with his record standing at 12,474 runs and counting.

The all-time list is headed by India's Sachin Tendulkar with 15,921 from 200 matches.