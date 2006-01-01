Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. Karunaratne and Chandimal fire as Sri Lanka take control against New Zealand

Karunaratne and Chandimal fire as Sri Lanka take control against New Zealand

Dimuth Karunaratne (right) celebrates with Dinesh Chandimal after scoring a half-century
Dimuth Karunaratne (right) celebrates with Dinesh Chandimal after scoring a half-centuryIdrees Mohammed / AFP
Sri Lanka put themselves in a good position on the third day of the opening Test against New Zealand after Dimuth Karunaratne (36) and Dinesh Chandimal (34) made half-centuries but the hosts lost some of their momentum to reach 237-4 at stumps in Galle on Friday.

Karunaratne scored 83 and Chandimal made 61 as the pair batted sensibly to milk the runs in a 147-run partnership that flattened the Black Caps but their dismissals left the game delicately poised with Sri Lanka 202 runs ahead.

The experienced Angelo Mathews and captain Dhananjaya de Silva (both 34) were at the crease and will look to help Sri Lanka pull further away on Sunday when play resumes.

Saturday is a rest day due to the presidential election in Sri Lanka, marking the first time that a Test has accommodated such a break since 2008 when Bangladesh hosted Sri Lanka.

New Zealand made a promising start and skipper Tim Southee produced a spectacular catch to dismiss Pathum Nissanka, but the tourists struggled for breakthroughs thereafter on a track that deteriorated steadily.

Spinner Ajaz Patel finally got one to sneak past the defence of Karunaratne after a wicketless second session, while speedster William O'Rourke accounted for Chandimal in the following over to bring New Zealand back into the game at 153-3.

O'Rourke then dismissed first innings centurion Kamindu Mendis (13) to turn up the heat but Sri Lanka held their nerve late on.

Resuming the day on 255-4, New Zealand began well but added only 85 runs for a lead of 35 as Sri Lanka's spinners cleaned up the tail with the new ball.

Tom Blundell was the first to depart when a tame delivery from Prabath Jayasuriya tickled his glove and flew to slip while fellow overnight batsman Daryl Mitchell was run out for 57.

Jayasuriya then removed Mitchell Santner and Southee to end up with 4-136, before Ramesh Mendis got rid of Patel, but Glenn Phillips continued to frustrate the hosts.

The right-hander raised the tempo with some heavy hits and was unbeaten on 49 from 48 balls, with two fours and five sixes, when Ramesh bowled out last man O'Rourke to finish with 3-101.

Follow the Test match here.

Mentions
CricketDinesh ChandimalDimuth KarunaratneSri LankaNew ZealandTest Series
Related Articles
Latham and Williamson help New Zealand respond strongly to Sri Lanka
Kamindu Mendis hundred steers Sri Lanka to 302-7 against New Zealand
Afghanistan's 'home' test against New Zealand abandoned without a ball bowled
Show more
Cricket
Brook 'not too fussed' by England's batting in heavy Australia loss
Bumrah leads Bangladesh rout as India take box seat in Chennai Test
Updated
How Kenya can qualify for the upcoming cricket World Cups in 2026 and 2027
Head hails 'good night at office' after century seals win over England
Unbeaten century from imperious Head sees Australia romp to ODI win over England
Updated
Ashwin and Jadeja's epic rearguard helps India overcome brilliant Bangladesh start
Australia ban former Sri Lanka Test cricketer Dulip Samaraweera for 20 years
Essex fined 100,000 pounds over racism at club between 2001 to 2010
Most Read
Football Tracker: Atletico edge Leipzig at the death, Barcelona lose as Arsenal draw
'Kind of a nightmare': Carlos Alcaraz opens up on first time playing Rafael Nadal
Atletico Madrid bag late winner to complete comeback against RB Leipzig
Emma Raducanu passes physical test to reach Korea Open quarter-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings