Nine Newspapers journalist Tom Decent revealed on Friday morning that 39-year-old Nathan Lyon is set to be left out of Australia's first Test squad against New Zealand.

Cricket Australia are due to announce their squad on Saturday for the first Test against the Blackcaps, to be held at Perth's Optus Stadium from December 9.

It was already known that Marnus Labuschagne would not be considered for selection after he was dropped earlier this month.

According to Decent, who spoke to inside sources on the condition of anonymity, Lyon is set to be left out of the squad entirely.

It was not immediately clear whether Lyon would be replaced by a younger spin bowler such as Corey Rocchiccioli or Mitchell Swepson, or whether it would be a conditions-based decision to go with four frontline pace bowlers.

Lyon boasts a strong Test record at Optus Stadium with 29 wickets at an average of 21.20, despite its reputation for being a fast bowling paradise.

But his returns in the Test arena have been diminishing, highlighted by a poor tour of South Africa where he claimed just six wickets at an average of 43.66 and was left out entirely of the Gqeberha Test in favour of Scott Boland.

Lyon returned to the Sheffield Shield on home turf for New South Wales this week but claimed match figures of 4-170, having been outshone by Queensland leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson's 11-128.

At the same time across the country at Optus Stadium, the venue of the first Test, 29-year-old Rocchiccioli struck his maiden First-Class century (140) batting at number eight in addition to bowling figures of 3-76.

The news throws Lyon's immediate Test future into doubt ahead of a five-Test tour of India in January-February 2027, though he is expected to at least be part of a broader touring party that would include multiple spin options, even if he were to lose his incumbency to a younger teammate.

There are also no suggestions that Lyon's omission from the Perth match is an indication that Australia intends to leave him out of the four-game New Zealand series entirely, with head selector George Bailey likely to speak to the press on Saturday after the publication of the first Test squad.