Will Jacks inspects his broken hand at the MCG.

England all-rounder Will Jacks is flying home and will take no further part in the white-ball tour of Australia after breaking his hand during the first T20 international in Melbourne on Saturday.

Jacks was struck a sickening blow trying to take a catch off his own bowling from a powerful Ben Dwarshuis drive in the 19th.

He left the field with blood pouring from his right hand and looking distressed.

Scans revealed a fracture, a second blow for Jacks who has now lost the chance to captain England for the first time in the fifth and final T20 international of the series on December 2.

"Will Jacks has been ruled out of the remainder of the England men's white ball tour of Australia after breaking his hand," England said in a statement late Sunday.

"An update on plans to replace Jacks in the squad will be issued in due course."

White-ball captain Harry Brook is leaving after the fourth match in Sydney on Sunday to prepare for England's Test series in South Africa, which begins on December 17.

Tom Banton will replace Jacks as vice-captain of an England team who also lost Jacob Bethell to injury at the start of the tour.

England won the preceding ODI series 2-1 and are 1-0 down in the five match T20 series after Australia got home with one ball to spare in Melbourne.

The second match is at Gold Coast on Tuesday, with the final three games in Brisbane on November 27, Sydney on November 29 and Canberra on December 2.