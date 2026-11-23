Mitchell (L) and Phillips (R) shake hands with Indian players after the game

New Zealand rescued a draw on the final day of the first Test against India in Wellington on Monday, surviving 120 overs in a fighting display to finish 239-5 at the close.

India had declared their first innings on a mammoth 720-9 midway through the fourth day with a lead of 352 runs after New Zealand made 368.

Daryl Mitchell (49 not out) and Glenn Phillips (26 not out) batted India into submission on a lifeless Basin Reserve pitch.

The two-Test series moves to Christchurch on Friday with all to play for in the decider.

"You know, we're pretty happy," New Zealand captain Tom Latham said of the draw.

"Obviously India played fantastically well. We were under pressure, only a couple of results at play and to be in the position where a couple of guys put their hands up was great."

India had needed five wickets in the final session for victory, but there were few alarms for the New Zealand batsmen.

Captain Shubman Gill shook hands with Phillips and Mitchell an hour before the scheduled close to agree a draw after turning to part-time bowlers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel in a last, desperate attempt for a breakthrough.

"All of our fast bowlers bowled almost 50 overs in the match," Gill said of his decision.

"If there was anything in the wicket and if they felt they could get the batsmen out, if there was a plan in place, they executed it, but there wasn't enough in the wicket.

"Ten or 15 overs wouldn't have made a difference."

New Zealand, who started the final day at 119-2, lost two wickets in the first session to give India hope of victory.

Devon Conway, who top-scored with 65, was the first man out just before the first drinks break.

He edged off-spinner Washington Sundar onto his pads, with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant taking a fine diving catch.

Rachin Ravindra, 27 overnight, soon followed for 37, slashing Prasidh Krishna to KL Rahul at gully after a 129-ball vigil.

India's bowlers were relentlessly accurate on a lifeless Basin Reserve pitch, where the wind picked up for the first time in the match, allowing Sundar to find the drift that deceived Conway, who added only six to his overnight score.

New Zealand crawled to 206-5 at tea, still 146 runs from making India bat again, having scored just 49 runs in the session and lost one wicket, Tom Blundell for 15.

Blundell was given out on review for a faint edge off pace bowler Anshul Kamboj, well taken by Pant standing up to the stumps.

For India, Krishna took 2-23 from 19 overs, while Jasprit Bumrah had 1-42 from 20 overs.

India had declared on a mammoth 720-9 in their first innings on Sunday -- the highest Test score on New Zealand soil -- after six of their top seven made fifties, with Rahul going on to 136 and Pant 128.

New Zealand's Henry Nicholls scored an unbeaten 175 in their first innings 368, while Phillips made 118.

See the scorecard from the first Test here