Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood said he and Usman Khawaja ⁠were never particularly close but that he bore no resentment towards his former teammate over ‌an autobiography which has reignited debate around the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Khawaja ‌alleged in his book that knowledge of the ‌plan to use sandpaper on the ball during the ‌tour of South Africa extended beyond the three ‌players who were sanctioned over the scandal.

Hazlewood has said he had no knowledge of the plot and the 35-year-old ‌suggested his limited interaction with Khawaja ⁠outside the team environment ‌may explain why he was unaware of any such ​discussions.

"In any work environment, whether it be sport or in the office, and you have ​a team of 20, there's two or three who you just don't get along with in terms ⁠of hanging out," ​Hazlewood said in an interview in News Corp newspapers.

"You get on with each other to a professional point of view... and I didn't hate them or ‌avoid them at all costs, but I didn't go out of my way to hang out with them.

"It wasn't the closest team. It's been thrown around now about bowlers versus batters, but at that point in time, it might have been true to a degree."

Hazlewood said he had no issue with either the publication or timing of Khawaja's book 'Sabr'.

"Nothing ‌really sat badly with me... If that's how ​he wants to portray things and tell his ‌story, then go for it," he added.

Cricket Australia attempted to draw a line under the revived scandal on Wednesday by announcing an independent forum for all the players to give their accounts ⁠of what happened ⁠in 2018 without fear ‌of sanction.