While South Africa managed to wrap up the First Test of their series against Bangladesh relatively quickly on Thursday, Dale Steyn had used Wednesday’s action as a day to leave some remarks on X.

The legendary bowler had been on the social media platform throughout the morning, as he had left his latest thoughts on the newest ‘Sandpapergate’ revelations by Cameron Bancroft earlier that morning.

Steyn missed that entire series because of a heel injury.

However, he quickly returned to X to make a bold prediction based on the Test that was happening between SA and Bangladesh…

Steyn Jinxes Rabada

Kagiso Rabada isn’t particularly known for his batting, given that he is a top international bowler.

However, anyone watching on Wednesday who hadn’t seen him before may have been fooled into thinking he was an accomplished individual with the bat.

He had only cleared 50 runs once before, scoring 71 against Pakistan in October 2025 from 61 balls. On Wednesday, he managed to score 72 runs, leading Steyn to post “KG to smoke a 100…” about his former 12-Test teammate.

One minute later, he was forced into posting an expletive on X, as he jinxed Rabada’s good form and put an end to his innings in a classic 'curse of the commentator'. The South Africa bowler was stumped on 72.

Thankfully for Steyn, the curse he placed on Rabada didn’t have an overall impact on how the Test ended.

Bangladesh were put back in to bat for their second innings, trailing by 157, and only managed to build a lead of 11 once they were all out. Rabada took three wickets for 48 runs across 16 overs, before South Africa knocked off the winning runs to win by nine wickets.

Check out the scorecard from the first Test here