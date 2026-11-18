Ben Duckett smashed 133 and Sonny Baker took four wickets as England hammered Australia by 97 runs to win the third one-day international at Hobart on Wednesday and with it the series.

After losing the first ODI in Perth, England emphatically bounced back at Adelaide and were in full control again, posting 328 then dismissing the hosts for 231 in the 46th over.

On a day when Australian cricket was again consumed by allegations around the "Sandpapergate" ball-tampering scandal, England skipper Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bat.

Duckett was the anchor, keeping his cool as wickets fell around him with a seventh ODI century, off 94 balls. Will Jacks chipped in with 59.

Australia made a horror start to the run chase, losing openers Travis Head (4) and skipper Mitchell Marsh (1) inside the first two overs.

Head fell fourth ball, edging Gus Atkinson to Joe Root at slip with Marsh going six balls later to Baker, this time taken in the slips by Brook.

Josh Inglis (14) followed them back to the sheds, nicking Baker to wicketkeeper Jordan Cox to leave Australia flailing at 34-3.

Matt Renshaw helped steady the ship and was looking good on 55 when he was caught and bowled by spinner Liam Dawson.

When Alex Carey was run out for 37 and Cameron Green retired hurt with blood streaming from his mouth after being hit on the grill, it looked grim for Australia at 119-5 and they were never in the hunt.

Baker ended with 4-45 and Dawson 3-42.

England were aggressive in their batting with opener Tom Banton, who blasted a century in Adelaide, smacking a quick-fire 44 to set the tone before Marsh grabbed a stunning catch backpedalling to remove him.

Duckett took up the mantle, reaching his 50 off 35 balls with support from Root.

Root (12) came undone against the part-time spin of Renshaw, who bowled him with only his fourth ball after Marsh brought him on to change things up.

With fellow spinners Head and Cooper Connolly also in action, England's run rate dropped and they lost Brook (17), Cox (12) and Jofra Archer (7) to be 195-5 in the 33rd over.

Undeterred, Duckett kept his focus and reached his ton by taking a single off Connolly, batting beautifully with 13 fours and one six.

He began accelerating after the milestone and finally paid the price of some loose shots when he top-edged Renshaw and wicketkeeper Josh Inglis took a simple catch.

A late flurry led by Jacks ensured the visitors passed 300.

Renshaw grabbed 3-51 and paceman Jack Edwards 4-31.