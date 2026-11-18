Cameron Bancroft claimed on Wednesday that the entire Australian team knew about the 2018 ball-tampering plot

An "angry and betrayed" Cameron Bancroft said on Wednesday that the entire Australian team knew about the 2018 ball-tampering plot that rocked world cricket, directly contradicting current captain Pat Cummins.

The explosive claims by Bancroft, a central figure in the scandal, came hours after Cricket Australia ruled out reopening their investigation into 'Sandpapergate'.

CA instead said an independent forum would be launched for players to share their version of events as a "circuit-breaker" after more than a week of damaging allegations and rebuttals.

Bancroft, the player who used sandpaper on the ball during a Test in Cape Town eight years ago, broke his silence in a column for the West Australian newspaper.

'It was the whole team'

"It was not just the three of us - Steve Smith, David Warner and I - who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa," he said.

"It was the whole team.

"When I was questioned during Cricket Australia's investigation, I did not give a complete and truthful account.

"I withheld important details, including when the use of sandpaper began, how long it went on for and the involvement and awareness of others.

"I did this to protect Cricket Australia's investigation and not implicate others around me."

A Cricket Australia probe concluded that only then-skipper Smith, his deputy Warner and Bancroft were responsible for using sandpaper to rough up the ball in the third Test to make it reverse-swing.

They were all sent home in disgrace and banned.

The retired Usman Khawaja reignited the issue last week in his autobiography, also alleging the whole team was in the know, and he was strongly backed by close friend Warner.

Cummins then said Khawaja was "100 per cent wrong" in a lengthy press conference on Friday, adding that it was "complete and utter nonsense."

Bancroft had suggested in a 2021 interview that the bowling group, including Cummins, knew about the scheme.

In response, Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon all denied publicly that they were aware of the plan.

Bancroft said the release of Khawaja's book and Cummins' new strenuous denials had forced him to speak up.

'Angry, betrayed and alone'

"It was freeing to hear on a personal level the truth of the chronology of events finally out there, a burden I have carried all these years," he said of the book.

"But the final straw for me to write this account was Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins' press conference.

"It made me feel angry, betrayed and alone.

"What I saw, experienced and lived with - not only him, but everyone else on that tour in South Africa - is not the public account he gave in his press conference and in the years previously when he has spoken on this time."

Cricket Australia has backed Cummins and on Wednesday, before Bancroft's revelations, insisted "the investigation has been completed" and won't be reopened.

Instead, it announced the establishment of a forum, likely led by a former judge, for players to share their perspectives.

However, there would be no new sanctions coming out of it, and the governing body would not commit to making the contents public.

"We believe it is time for a circuit-breaker. This is not about litigating the past. It is about giving the opportunity to those involved to have their voices heard," interim chairman David Boon said.

In a statement reacting to Bancroft's decision to speak out, CA said: "We respect that Cameron Bancroft has told his story and we will take time to consider his comments.

"We expect that there will be many dimensions to the events of 2018, which is why we have established the forum for individuals to give their version of events."

Warner and Khawaja both voiced support for the forum but agreed it would be unlikely to discover the truth.

"The biggest question I have is (that) the board makes the decisions of what comes out at the end," Khawaja said.

"How is that an actual way of trying to present what people have said?

"I can go in there and say something, but then the board can decide they're not going to release that."