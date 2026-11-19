There was no way that Australia captain Pat Cummins could have negotiated this month's 'Sandpapergate' fallout without ending friendships or taking down some soldiers with him, but his once-untarnished legacy could have remained intact.

It was one of the most eagerly anticipated Australian sporting press conferences of the 21st century.

Pat Cummins had spent days quietly mulling over how to respond to Usman Khawaja's explosive allegations that the three players individually punished for the sandpaper cheating incident of 2018 - David Warner, Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith - were effectively scapegoated for what could be the biggest act of systemic cheating in Australian sport since dozens of Essendon players were banned for a club-wide doping program.

Cummins caught the media, and seemingly his own bosses, by surprise - going to the almost unprecedented lengths of calling a press conference on his personal Instagram account and then getting Cricket Australia to arrange the logistics.

Opening himself up to interrogation for more than an hour at Cricket NSW headquarters in Sydney, Cummins started with the implication that this was the media's - and the public's - first and only opportunity to hear his defence.

"I don’t want to talk about this again after today," he said.

"So even if it takes all day – I’ve got to bowl at some stage – but I’ll answer all of them because at some point we got to move on."

That was the first red flag of the press conference.

All that Cummins had to do, it seemed, was get through one or two hours of questioning from reporters and then escape all further public scrutiny and accountability under the guise of "eventually moving on" from an unsettled debate.

It was innocently naive at best, and a calculated ploy at worst.

As the press conference unfolded, holes began to emerge in his repeated assurances that he and his bowling colleagues - Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon - were not in on the ball tampering plot.

Cummins admitted he had witnessed ball tampering at Sheffield Shield level, therefore having been privy to knowing precisely how it works.

Secondly, anybody who has played cricket at a competitive level would know that maintaining the condition of the ball is a team effort, with the bowlers providing the intelligence and batters often chipping in with the hard work - from the slips, from cover, from mid-off.

It was David Warner's job in the Test team for many years until he, in his own words, refused to carry out the ball tampering knowing that cameras were trained on him all day.

Bancroft said himself in Wednesday afternoon's 4,000 piece op-ed that he routinely sought individual feedback from each fast bowler as he used the sandpaper, not knowing - as a top-order batter - if he was getting the intended effect.

Professional fast bowlers know the intricacies of conventional and reverse swing better than anybody else, and it defies logic to suggest that the Aussie quicks would not have at the very least realised something was awry when Hazlewood was producing abnormal reverse swing in Gqeberha a week earlier.

The idea of batters working against the plans and wishes of their fast bowlers in regards to the condition of the ball is just as fanciful.

That's not to suggest that Cummins and colleagues were at the forefront of the planning, rather that there are next to no credible circumstances in professional cricket where the men charged with delivering the ball are not privy to a plan to alter the condition of the ball in their favour.

Cummins appeared to have lost the argument within days when, out of the blue, reserve tour bowler Chadd Sayers recalled widespread discussions amongst the team - bowlers included - on how to get away with ball tampering during a guest radio commentary stint during the recent ODI series between Australia and England.

Sayers was not approached by any media outlet to make comment, nor had he planned to do so. He does not profess to have a close friendship with Warner or Bancroft that could be seen as 'taking sides' or having an axe to grind.

Effectively, he had no skin in the game whatsoever. In his mind, it was simply the right time to back up what he believed to be a truthful account from Khawaja. What reason could he of all people possibly have to lie?

Sayers' testimony was a major turning point in the public perception of Cummins' defence and one that the Aussie captain may never recover from.

Cummins' wish that the Australian public "moves on" from an incident eight years old will never be realised as long as there are multiple "truths" that cannot be reconciled with one another.

There should be some sympathy for Pat: he was a junior bowler on the 2018 tour, having played just a dozen Tests after years out with a major back stress injury, and there were no easy answers for him last week.

Had he stood up to the many microphones and backed up Khawaja's statements, he would have effectively thrown his bowling colleagues under the bus, irreparably fractured working relationships with current teammates including them and Smith, and his three fellow bowlers would have been tarred and feathered perhaps even more so than he for staying silent.

But as each day passes and more witnesses come out in favour of Khawaja's recollection of events, Cummins is quickly losing the Australian public's trust.

An online poll across News Corps' network of websites earlier this week attracted tens of thousands of votes, with more than 80% believing Khawaja's side of the story over Cummins'.

Another on Thursday had more than 10,000 responses at time of writing, 72% of which called for him to stand down as captain.

A full admission of knowing of the ball tampering plot would initially have been met with responses of "why stay quiet for so long?", but as we have since seen with Khawaja, those immediate reactions would have subsided for an appreciation of a forthcoming honesty and willingness to accept accountability.

As any politician could tell you, one breach of trust from a leader is almost impossible to recover from.

It appears increasingly likely that Cummins' reputation, and sadly his legacy, has been forever tainted by what 80% of the Australian fans - the major stakeholders in the sport - believe to be an untrue story.

Three white ball World Cups, a World Test Championship, multiple Ashes series victories - and as his agent pointed out on his behalf on Thursday - eight years (not all as captain) rebuilding a toxic 'win at all costs' culture inherited from his predecessors.

That's potentially the saddest aspect of it all. It did not need to be this way.