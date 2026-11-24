Recently dropped Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed for 34 to the bowling of Nathan Lyon in an almost comical manner at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

It was Labuschagne's second middling score of the match after the Queensland captain was dismissed for 37 in Queensland's first innings, caught behind off medium fast New South Wales quick bowler Charlie Stobo.

Labuschagne's second dig was progressing in a much quicker manner, courtesy of some early boundaries on day three at the SCG, before he was undone by some poor shot selection and a stroke of bad luck.

Attempting to sweep Lyon to a delivery that was too short to sweep, Labuschagne played underneath the bounce before the ball struck him in the arm, deflecting onto the back of his bat and then into the gloves of New South Wales wicketkeeper Ryan Hicks.

It was Labuschagne's fourth innings for Queensland since he was dropped from the Australian Test team for their upcoming four-game series at home to New Zealand, beginning in Perth on Wednesday 9 December.

He has recorded scores of just 12, 37 and 34 in three Sheffield Shield innings as well as a score of 8 in a One-Day Cup home defeat to Tasmania earlier in November.

Queensland were 2-106 with a second innings lead of 81 runs at the conclusion of a rain-affected Day 3 in Sydney, where no rain is expected for a potentially exciting climax to the match.

Steve Smith will be hopeful of an improvement upon his first innings score of 12, whilst Test hopeful Sam Konstas will get another opportunity to make a case for a recall to the top of the Aussie order.

Mitchell Swepson reminded Australian selectors of his potential as a successor to Nathan Lyon in the Test team or Adam Zampa in the white ball formats with a first innings haul of 6-73.