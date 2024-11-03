Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. New Zealand captain Tom Latham speechless after 'greatest series win' in India

New Zealand captain Tom Latham speechless after 'greatest series win' in India

Reuters
New Zealand celebrate their win
New Zealand celebrate their winČTK / AP / Rajanish Kakade
New Zealand captain Tom Latham was lost for words following his team's stunning 3-0 triumph in India on Sunday but had no doubt that it was their greatest series victory.

With their 25-run victory in the final match the Black Caps became the first team to whitewash India at home in a series featuring three or more tests.

"I'm lost for words a bit, in terms of what's happened over the last three days but also the last three weeks," Latham told reporters.

"If you asked me at the start of the tour whether I'd be in this position, I would have liked to be in this position, but to be here now and play the cricket that we've played is really special and I'm really proud of the group.

"It's obviously a great moment for New Zealand, probably one of New Zealand's greatest series wins I think."

New Zealand's wins were all the more significant as they were without injured batting mainstay Kane Williamson, and Latham praised Will Young for stepping up.

The 31-year-old scored 244 runs at an average of 48.80 to collect the man-of-the-series award.

"He's obviously been in our squad for a long period of time now. He probably hasn't played as much as he would have liked in terms of that backup role," Latham said.

"He played an important innings in that fourth innings (in Bengaluru), but the way he played here on a wicket that wasn't easy for batters, he controlled our innings really nicely.

"He trusted his defence, he took brave options, he tried to fire a shot at them and played fantastically well."

Latham took over as captain from Tim Southee after New Zealand's 2-0 defeat in Sri Lanka.

"It's always a really proud moment to lead New Zealand. To come here, my first time as full-time captain and to be in this position is really special," he added.

"But it's not about me, it's about the team. They did the job. Everyone's chipped in when they needed to and that's the beauty of a team sport."

New Zealand host England in a three-match series starting later this month.

Mentions
CricketTest SeriesNew ZealandIndia
Related Articles
New Zealand complete historic victory in India to sweep Test series 3-0
New Zealand limp to 171-9 after Gill and Pant put India in pole position
Jadeja restricts New Zealand to 235 in third Test before late India collapse
Show more
Cricket
England cruise past West Indies as Livingstone scores first century
South Africa's Rabada thrilled to see batters find form after Bangladesh victory
Matt Short keen to stand in as Australia captain for Pakistan T20 series
Lewis hits 94 as West Indies comfortably claim major win over England
South Africa demolish Bangladesh by an innings in second Test in Chittagong
India coach Gautam Gambhir says adaptability key ahead of final test against New Zealand
Most Read
Football Tracker: Tottenham host Aston Villa in Premier League, Atletico also in action
Barcelona looking to continue LaLiga domination in Catalan derby with Espanyol
Tennis Tracker: Paolini and Sabalenka win in Riyadh, Humbert into Paris final
Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy wants to deliver 'joy of winning' to United fans

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings