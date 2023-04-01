Phillips leads New Zealand fightback against Bangladesh on gloomy third day

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. Phillips leads New Zealand fightback against Bangladesh on gloomy third day
Phillips leads New Zealand fightback against Bangladesh on gloomy third day
Bad light ended play on day three in Mirpur
Bad light ended play on day three in Mirpur
Twitter @BLACKCAPS
Glenn Phillips (27) made a defiant half-century to keep New Zealand afloat before the tourists reduced Bangladesh to 38-2 in their second innings on Friday as bad light brought the third day's play in the rain-hit second test to a premature end.

Opener Zakir Hasan was unbeaten on 16 alongside Mominul Haque, who has yet to score, as Bangladesh built a slender lead of 30 runs after Mahmudul Hasan Joy and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto departed in fading light.

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel struck with his third ball before captain Tim Southee dismissed Shanto in the eighth over, leaving the hosts in some trouble before play was stopped and eventually called off.

An aggressive Phillips earlier smashed nine fours and four sixes during his knock of 87 as New Zealand made 180 all out in their first innings for a lead of eight runs.

The Black Caps were 55-5 after the first day, having bowled out Bangladesh for 172 before rain washed out the second day at Mirpur's Shere Bangla National Stadium but they launched a solid counter-attack thanks to Phillips' career-best knock.

After the start was delayed due to overnight rain, Phillips took on the Bangladesh spinners during a 49-run partnership with Daryl Mitchell before turning aggressor again in a 55-run stand with Kyle Jamieson.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz finished with figures of 3-53 and Taijul Islam claimed 3-64 with Shoriful Islam and Nayeem Hasan picking up two wickets each to dismiss New Zealand in 37.1 overs on a track that got tougher for batting.

Bangladesh are looking to complete a sweep after winning the opening match of the two-test series by 150 runs in Sylhet.

Mentions
CricketBangladeshNew ZealandTest Series
Related Articles
Rain washes out second day of Bangladesh vs New Zealand test in Mirpur
Cricket Corner: West Indies have Hope but England don’t, Test matches return
Bangladesh in charge against New Zealand despite bizarre Mushfiqur dismissal
Show more
Cricket
Warner brushes off Johnson criticism as Cummins backs Australia teammate
Win over Windies can be a turning point for England, says Livingstone
Curran, Buttler back in form as England beat Windies to level series
Glenn Maxwell to play in IPL until he 'can't walk anymore'
Australia's Glenn Maxwell clinging to test team recall hopes
Pakistan board gives Haris Rauf green light for short Big Bash stint
Most Read
Editors' Picks: High-flying Villa take on Arsenal, NBA In-Season Tournament arrives in Vegas
Derby Week: Anderlecht vs Liege - a rivalry of different communities and Belgian complexities
Flashscore analysis: Can Bayer Leverkusen become Bundesliga champions?
EXCLUSIVE: Darts star Stowe Buntz - 'To be the best I have to beat the best'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings