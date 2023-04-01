Rain washes out second day of Bangladesh vs New Zealand test in Mirpur

Rain washes out second day of Bangladesh vs New Zealand test in Mirpur
Rain played spoilsport on day 2
Unrelenting rain prompted match officials to call off the entire second day's play in the second test between Bangladesh and New Zealand on Thursday.

Umpires waited until 2 p.m. (0800 GMT) before deciding play would not be possible at Mirpur's Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Electing to bat, Bangladesh were all out for 172 but snatched control of the contest by reducing New Zealand to 55-5 as 15 wickets tumbled on Wednesday.

Daryl Mitchell (12) and Glenn Phillips (five) will have a massive rebuilding job ahead of them when play resumes on Friday with better weather forecast for the remainder of the match.

New Zealand trail by 117 runs and their frontline batters have looked all at sea against Bangladesh's spin-heavy attack on a turning track.

A depleted Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto in the absence of the injured Shakib Al Hasan, won the opening test in Sylhet by 150 runs.

