Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. Sajid inspires Pakistan turnaround after Duckett hundred in second Test

Sajid inspires Pakistan turnaround after Duckett hundred in second Test

England's Ben Duckett in action
England's Ben Duckett in actionReuters / M A Tanveer
England opener Ben Duckett (29) smashed a belligerent hundred but Pakistan off-spinner Sajid Khan (31) struck three late blows to leave the second Test evenly poised on an enthralling second day on Wednesday.

Replying to Pakistan's first-innings 366, England cruised to 211-2 with Duckett and Joe Root looking well set before Sajid (4-86) triggered a spectacular collapse.

England limped to 239-6 at stumps having lost five wickets in the final session including three in eight deliveries.

They are still 127 behind with Jamie Smith (12) and Brydon Carse (two) to the crease.

It was a far cry from their swashbuckling batting earlier in the day when England scored at almost seven-an-over in the first 10.

Duckett (114) led the way, forging 50-plus partnerships with Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope and Joe Root.

The feisty left-hander combined in a breezy 73-run opening stand with Zak Crawley, who led a charmed life before falling for 27.

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of England's Zak Crawley
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of England's Zak CrawleyReuters / M A Tanveer

Crawley survived a run-out after a mix-up with Duckett only because bowler Sajid Khan had broken the stumps before he could collect the ball.

Sajid suffered more disappointment when Crawley was adjudged lbw in his next over but the decision was reversed after replays confirmed the ball would have missed the stumps.

Crawley could not make the most of the reprieves, though, and fell to Noman Ali.

After a caught-behind appeal against Crawley had been turned down, left-arm spinner Noman cajoled his captain Shan Masood to review the decision and replays confirmed an edge.

Ollie Pope (29) made a start too before he was bowled through the gate by Sajid.

Pakistan's Sajid Khan in action
Pakistan's Sajid Khan in actionReuters / M A Tanveer

With Pakistan unleashing spin from both ends, Duckett found the sweep shot - both traditional and reverse - particularly productive and brought up his hundred with one such shot against Salman Agha.

Root (34), the world's top-ranked Test batsman, added 86 runs with Duckett but fluffed a sweep shot against Sajid and dragged the ball onto his stumps.

Sajid ended Duckett's entertaining knock, which included 16 fours when he had the opener caught in the slips.

Five balls later, the spinner clean-bowled Harry Brook, who smashed a triple hundred in the opening Test.

Noman returned to dismiss England captain Ben Stokes for one to turn the match on its head.

Pakistan's Aamir Jamal in action with the bat
Pakistan's Aamir Jamal in action with the batReuters / M A Tanveer

Earlier, Pakistan's lower order chipped in with useful runs after they resumed on 259-5.

Salman Agha (31), Aamer Jamal (37) and Pakistan's number 10 Noman (32) produced defiant cameos to take the hosts past the 350 mark.

Jamal, the lone seamer in the Pakistan attack, suffered a hip injury while batting and has been used sparingly.

England comprehensively won the opening Test, also in Multan, to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Mentions
CricketEnglandPakistanBen DuckettSajid KhanTest Series
Related Articles
Kamran Ghulam's debut hundred powers Pakistan to 259-5 against England
Pakistan make four changes for second England test as Babar Azam gets dropped
England captain Ben Stokes back from injury for second Pakistan Test
Show more
Cricket
Cook believes 'generational' Root could break 16,000-run barrier
Perth to host opening Test of 2025/26 Ashes as schedule revealed
West Indies thrash England to reach Women's T20 World Cup semis
New Zealand's Ravindra relishing 'extra special' Bengaluru test
Bangladesh name Phil Simmons as coach after suspending Hathurusingha
Updated
New Zealand's Latham expects pace to be a factor in India series opener
India unclear about Mohammed Shami return date after knee issue
Most Read
Libya lay blame for qualifier postponement on Nigeria after airport debacle
Sadio Mane seals Senegal finals place but Ghana face uphill battle
Mbappe 'shocked' to see name linked to Swedish rape investigation
Poland snatch point against Croatia in six-goal Nations League thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings