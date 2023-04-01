Shafique and Salman pummel hosts Sri Lanka as Pakistan eye series sweep

Having bundled out Sri Lanka for 166, Pakistan racked up 563-5 on day three and the lead of 397 makes it unlikely they would need to bat again at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo.
Salman's 148-ball blitz included 15 fours and a six.
Mohammad Rizwan was batting on 37 at the other end after replacing Sarfaraz Ahmed, who suffered a concussion after being hit on the back of his helmet while trying to duck under a bouncer from Asitha Fernando.
That was the only setback for Pakistan on a day when their batters toyed with the Sri Lankan attack after resuming on 178-2.
Skipper Babar Azam (score: 39) could not convert the start he got but Shafique took a single off Fernando to bring up his fourth test hundred.
Shafique forged a 109-run stand with Saud Shakeel (57) as Pakistan's lead continued to swell.
After Shakeel fell and Sarfaraz retired hurt, Shafique and Salman combined in a 124-run partnership to effectively bat Sri Lanka out of the contest.
Shafique took a single off Fernando to reach the 200-mark but soon fell to spinner Prabath Jayasuriya.
Shafique's 201 contained 19 fours and four sixes.