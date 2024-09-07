Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. Sri Lanka start chase of 219 with style after reckless England flame out in third test

Sri Lanka start chase of 219 with style after reckless England flame out in third test

Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara in action
Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara in actionAction Images via Reuters / Paul Childs
Sri Lanka romped to 94-1 before bad light stopped play on Sunday, needing 125 more runs to secure a well-deserved turnaround victory in the third test against England and avoid a 3-0 series whitewash.

Pathum Nissanka led the way with a sparkling 53 not out, making hay in the late evening sunshine after England had earlier been put to the sword under floodlights during a chaotic third day at the Oval.

The visitors seem set to claim victory on Monday, barring yet another twist in a test match full of them.

England swiftly squandered a first-inning lead of 62 with a tired display of top-order slogging, and then almost redeemed themselves thanks to one of their new stars.

That they even had 218 to defend was down almost solely to Jamie Smith, one of England's discoveries of the summer, as he blasted an astonishing 67 to paper over the earlier capitulation.

Coming in at a perilous 69-5, after some fine Sri Lankan swing had wrecked England's innings, Surrey's Smith took one Milan Rathnayake over for 20 on his way to a superb half-century in front of his home crowd.

Ben Duckett (7), Ollie Pope (7), Dan Lawrence (35) and Joe Root (12) earlier all fell swinging, sacrificed at the altar of the relentlessly aggressive philosophy that has brought England so much success in recent years while antagonising their more traditionally-minded fans.

As much as England played some loose shots, Sri Lanka bowled well, finding consistent movement through the air after lunch.

Vishwa Fernando took the prize wicket of Root, rapping him on the boot with an in-swinger, and then doing the same to Harry Brook.

Once Smith holed out to midwicket, the tail could add only a few boundaries to leave the hosts well short of a commanding total as the sun came out and batting conditions improved at just the wrong time for England.

England had begun the day in the ascendancy, briskly removing the overnight pair of Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis.

Their latest surprise test selection, the 6'7" (2.01m) left-arm seamer Josh Hull, had Sri Lanka's captain de Silva caught hooking in the deep and later took the third wicket of his fledgling test career, trapping Vishwa Fernando lbw.

Chris Woakes between those two wickets had seized the prize scalp of Mendis, Sri Lanka's best batsman of the series, with a fine ball that seamed away from him and found the edge.

Olly Stone removed the dangerous tail-end hitter Rathnayake before Shoaib Bashir mopped up Asitha Fernando, to give the hosts what seemed at the time a useful first innings lead.

Check out the full scorecard with Flashscore.

Mentions
CricketEnglandSri LankaTest Series
Related Articles
Sri Lanka's De Silva and Kamindu Mendis defy England in third Test
Pope returns to form as England make Sri Lanka struggle in third Test
England select uncapped seamer Hull for third Test against Sri Lanka
Show more
Cricket
Rishabh Pant returns to India Test squad for Bangladesh series as uncapped Dayal called up
Updated
Depleted Afghanistan face uphill task against New Zealand in one-off test
England's Moeen Ali retires from international cricket at 37
Andrew Flintoff named as England Lions head coach
Record-breaker Inglis' century sets-up Australia's T20 series win over Scotland
England's Mark Wood ruled out for rest of 2024 with elbow injury
Rajasthan Royals appoint Rahul Dravid as head coach ahead of IPL 2025
Most Read
Sabalenka beats Pegula to win maiden US Open women's title
The key moments and numbers behind Aryna Sabalenka's US Open triumph
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka overpowers Pegula to win maiden US Open title
Georgia begin Nations League campaign with emphatic win over the Czech Republic

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings