Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. England select uncapped seamer Hull for third Test against Sri Lanka

England select uncapped seamer Hull for third Test against Sri Lanka

Josh Hull was England's 12th man for the second Test
Josh Hull was England's 12th man for the second Test Stu Forster / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images via AFP
Leicestershire seamer Josh Hull (20) will make his England debut in the third Test against Sri Lanka starting on Friday.

The left-armer replaces Matthew Potts for the final game of the series at the Oval, with England 2-0 up.

Hull, who only made his first-class debut last year, was added to the squad ahead of the second Test following an injury to Mark Wood.

England: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (capt), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wkt), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Olly Stone, Josh Hull, Shoaib Bashir

Mentions
CricketJosh HullEnglandSri Lanka
Related Articles
Atkinson shines as England seal Sri Lanka series with victory in second Test
Sri Lanka limp to 53-2 after England's Joe Root makes historic 34th test century
Sri Lanka trail by 256 after Atkinson's maiden ton puts England in control
Show more
Cricket
Lord's to host World Test Championship final in June 2025
Lord's to host World Test Championship final for first time in 2025
England test head coach Brendon McCullum to take charge across all formats
Bangladesh ease to series sweep of Pakistan with six-wicket victory
Uncapped Nathan Smith earns New Zealand contract in big show of faith
Bangladesh sense series sweep as Pakistan crumble in second innings
Das & Miraz rescue Bangladesh after early collapse against Pakistan
Most Read
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray make historic signing while title challengers cruise
Al Nassr sign Brazilian winger Angelo from Chelsea
Foden, Palmer and Watkins ruled out of England's Nations League games
Emma Navarro into first major semi-final after Paula Badosa collapse at US Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings