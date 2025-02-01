England select uncapped seamer Hull for third Test against Sri Lanka

Josh Hull was England's 12th man for the second Test

Leicestershire seamer Josh Hull (20) will make his England debut in the third Test against Sri Lanka starting on Friday.

The left-armer replaces Matthew Potts for the final game of the series at the Oval, with England 2-0 up.

Hull, who only made his first-class debut last year, was added to the squad ahead of the second Test following an injury to Mark Wood.

England: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (capt), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wkt), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Olly Stone, Josh Hull, Shoaib Bashir