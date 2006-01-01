Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. Suryakumar ready to do the hard yards to reclaim India Test spot

Suryakumar ready to do the hard yards to reclaim India Test spot

Suryakumar Yadav is India's T20 captain
Suryakumar Yadav is India's T20 captainReuters / Siphiwe Sibeko
India's Twenty20 captain Suryakumar Yadav (33) hopes a stint in first-class cricket will improve his chances of reclaiming a spot in the Test squad.

Suryakumar plays a key role in India's white-ball squads and took over the T20 captaincy when Rohit Sharma quit the format after leading India to the World Cup title in June.

He made his Test debut against Australia last year but a groin injury and surfeit of middle-order options saw him slip down the pecking order.

"There are a lot of people who have worked really hard to earn their place and even I want to earn that spot again," Suryakumar said on the sidelines of a domestic tournament on Monday.

"There were a lot of people who got an opportunity and have done well too. They deserve that opportunity right now."

India play 10 Tests over the next four months including five in Australia, and the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan and KL Rahul are all eyeing a spot in the middle order.

"That's not in my control," Suryakumar said of his chances of getting the nod ahead of others.

"What's in my power right now is to play the Buchi Babu tournament, go on to play the Duleep Trophy and then see what happens," he added, referring to domestic red-ball tournaments.

"But yes, I'm really looking forward. There are 10 Test matches lined up and I'm obviously excited for some red-ball fun."

Beginning on September 19th, India play two home Tests against Bangladesh and three against New Zealand before flying to Australia in November.

Mentions
CricketYadav SuryakumarIndiaTest Series
Related Articles
Bangladesh score historic maiden Test win against Pakistan in Rawalpindi
Calm Joe Root steers England to five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in first test
Bangladesh batters fight back against Pakistan in first test
Show more
Cricket
England axe Bairstow & Ali for Australia series, five uncapped players called up
Shepherd stars as South Africa collapse to defeat against West Indies
Nicholas Pooran punishes South Africa as West Indies win by seven wickets
England in command against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls in first Test
Smith edges England ahead in first Test against Sri Lanka
Rizwan and Shakeel centuries put Pakistan in control against Bangladesh
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Cancelo close to Saudi switch, Ugarte's United move almost done
Three matches to watch on day one of the US Open tennis championships
Former England manager Eriksson dies aged 76 after battle with cancer
The top five Tottenham players under 20 to watch out for this season

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings