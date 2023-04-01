Australia's Usman Khawaja lobbied ICC to reduce slow over-rate sanctions

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. The Ashes
  4. Australia's Usman Khawaja lobbied ICC to reduce slow over-rate sanctions
Australia's Usman Khawaja lobbied ICC to reduce slow over-rate sanctions
Khawaja spoke to the ICC about slow over-rates
Khawaja spoke to the ICC about slow over-rates
Reuters
Australia opener Usman Khawaja (36) said on Monday he had approached the International Cricket Council (ICC) about reducing penalties for slow over-rates in test matches after the governing body announced earlier this month it had decided to soften sanctions.

Khawaja said it was "really frustrating" for players to lose their match fees despite delivering entertaining matches and that he had reached out to ICC General Manager Wasim Khan to seek a solution.

The governing body said at its annual general meeting that it was reducing the penalty to 5% from 20% for every over a player's team is found to be behind.

Australia and India were hit with heavy penalties for slow over-rates in the World Test Championship final, while the Australians were also punished for their rate in the first two Ashes tests against England.

Khawaja, speaking ahead of the fourth Ashes test beginning at Old Trafford on Wednesday, said as an Australian Cricketers' Association board member he wanted to find a way to speak to the ICC about the issue.

"We had played three games and they'd been three really good games with results, entertainment, the WTC (final) was the highest-watched test match ever or something like that," he added.

"Just really good stuff – and we were getting fined 80% of our match fee. It's a lot of money."

India's players were fined 100% of their match fees after they were found to be five overs behind in the WTC final, while Australia were docked 80% for lagging four overs behind.

"Just really frustrating as a player," said Khawaja. "You are giving it your all out there, providing entertainment, then you are getting stung for it. Just felt like I needed to speak and Wasim was really good."

Sourav Ganguly, chair of the ICC's cricket committee, said after the meeting last week that while teams would still be deducted WTC points for slow over-rates players would no longer lose their entire match fees.

"We believe this provides a balance between maintaining over-rates and ensuring we are not deterring players from playing test cricket," he added.

Mentions
CricketKhawaja UsmanAustraliaEnglandIndiaThe Ashes
Related Articles
Recalled Mitchell Marsh stars as England lose late wickets against Australia
Starc and Cummins put Australia in control of second test as England falter with the bat
Khawaja puts England to the sword at Lord's as Australia lead by 221 at end of day three
Show more
Cricket
England's Jimmy Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson for fourth Ashes test
Updated
India backing previous opener Shubman Gill to shine in new number three slot
Australia retain Ashes after thrilling ODI victory over England
De Silva and Mathews rescue Sri Lanka after Afridi wickets
Australia's Marcus Harris expects David Warner to play at Old Trafford
Alex Carey ready to repeat Bairstow dismissal despite Ashes furore
Justin Langer replaces Andy Flower as Lucknow Super Giants coach in IPL
From selling street food to dazzling India debut, Jaiswal scripts rags-to-riches story
Ravichandran Ashwin's seven-wicket haul hands West Indies crushing defeat
Australia's Cameron Green 'happy to bat anywhere' in quest for Ashes return
Most Read
Carlos Alcaraz ends Novak Djokovic's reign to win Wimbledon in five-set thriller
Wimbledon men's final preview: Djokovic still favourite over Alcaraz
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins his first Wimbledon title after edging Djokovic in epic final
Transfer News LIVE: Rashford agrees new United deal, Fulham to re-sign Willian

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |