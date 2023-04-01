Starc and Cummins put Australia in control of second test as England falter with the bat

Joe Root celebrates his catch off Travis Head with Stuart Broad
After four days of unpredictable and head-scratching action, Australian pacemen Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins ripped out England's top order with a masterclass of textbook bowling to put their side in sight of a 2-0 Ashes lead on Saturday.

Bounced out for 279 during a wacky afternoon of monotonous short-pitched bowling at Lord's to leave the hosts needing a daunting 371 for victory, Australia's pedigree attack reduced England to 114-4 at the close on day four.

Beginning their reply, England's high-octane 'Bazball' approach still offered hope that they could surpass the Lord's record 342 that West Indies successfully chased down in 1984.

But Starc and Cummins served up a harsh reality to leave England's hopes of regaining the Ashes hanging by a thread.

Starc, who shared a truly bizarre 10th-wicket stand of 15 runs with a hobbling Nathan Lyon before tea, removed Zak Crawley for three as the opener feathered a flick down the leg side straight to keeper Alex Carey.

The 33-year-old then cleaned up Ollie Pope's middle stump with a sensational ball that veered in after pitching outside off stump to leave England tottering on 13-2.

Skipper Cummins then roared in to have Joe Root (18) snared at first slip by David Warner, fending off a brutal rising ball having been smashed on the arm the ball before.

Three balls later Cummins bowled Harry Brook for four with another beauty as England tumbled to 45-4.

England opener Ben Duckett, who scored 98 in their first innings, hung in for an unbeaten 50 with captain Ben Stokes, in pain after bowling 12 overs straight during a post-lunch stalemate, on 29.

Duckett had a huge let-off before stumps when he was brilliantly caught by a diving Starc on the fine leg boundary off Cameron Green's bowling but having almost reached the pavilion he was sent back as video replays showed that Starc had grounded the ball.

Stokes scored 135 not out when England chased down 359 to beat Australia at Headingley in 2019 and his side will need something equally unforgettable on Sunday to avoid a second successive defeat after a thrilling loss at Edgbaston.

Only once in Ashes history has a team won a series from 2-0 down - a Don Bradman-inspired Australia in 1936-37.

Earlier on a day Australia began in command on 130-2 for a lead of 221, England's ever-reliable Stuart Broad took four wickets as the visitors were frustrated out by England's barrage of bouncers, a tactic that was hard to watch but effective.

Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith had taken the lead towards 300 but were out for 77 and 34 respectively in quick succession, both playing rash shots.

Travis Head also fell before lunch with Australia losing eight wickets in the day for 149 runs.

Despite England's precarious position and their long tail, batting coach Marcus Trescothick insisted the match was still finely balanced.

"We've got a big job to do. We didn't want to lose the wickets at the top order but we faced some beautiful balls, it's not out of the question yet," he said.

Follow the run chase with Flashscore.

Mentions
