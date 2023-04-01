England's Moeen to come out of test retirement for Ashes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. The Ashes
  4. England's Moeen to come out of test retirement for Ashes
England's Moeen to come out of test retirement for Ashes
Moeen stepped away from the game's longest format to focus on limited-overs cricket
Moeen stepped away from the game's longest format to focus on limited-overs cricket
Reuters
England all-rounder Moeen Ali (35), who retired from test cricket in September 2021, has been added to the Ashes squad for the first two tests, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Wednesday, after spinner Jack Leach was ruled out of the series.

He stepped away from the game's longest format to focus on limited-overs cricket but reversed his decision following discussions with test captain Ben Stokes, coach Brendon McCullum and ECB men's managing director Rob Key.

Moeen made his test debut in 2014 and played his last test against India at the Oval in September 2021. He scored 2,914 runs in 64 tests at an average of 28.29, and picked up 195 wickets with his off-spin.

"We reached out to 'Mo' early this week about returning to test cricket. Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play test cricket again," Key said.

"His vast experience, along with his all-round ability, will benefit our Ashes campaign."

Leach, who took four wickets in England's win over Ireland in their warm-up test, has been ruled out of the five-test series against Australia due to a stress fracture in his back.

His injury is the latest setback to England's bowling department in the build-up to the series, with fast bowler Jofra Archer also ruled out.

The Ashes gets underway at Edgbaston on June 16.

Mentions
CricketEnglandAli MoeenAustraliaThe Ashes
Related Articles
England's Moeen Ali considering test return ahead of Ashes - reports
England may have to rejig attack in Jack Leach's absence, says Mike Atherton
England spinner Jack Leach ruled out of Ashes with stress fracture
Show more
Cricket
India elect to field in WTC final v Australia
Australia captain Cummins hopes oil protesters won't disrupt WTC final
India's Rohit keeps cards close to chest ahead of World Test Championship final
Australia captain Cummins confirms Boland to play in World Test Championship final
Indian batters must get ready to grind in World Test Championship, says Rohit Sharma
Australia's Steve Smith wary of following David Warner's retirement plan
Indian batting takes on Australian pace in World Test Championship decider
Australia's Josh Hazlewood eases concerns over long-term fitness
Josh Hazlewood out of World Test Championship final as Michael Neser joins Australia squad
Ben Stokes says hyper-extended knee 'nothing to worry about' ahead of Ashes
Most Read
Stefanos Tsitsipas says Carlos Alcaraz 'biggest obstacle' ahead of quarter-final showdown
Transfer News LIVE: Benzema to Al-Ittihad confirmed with Messi next on Saudi radar
Inter Milan bidding for Champions League glory despite off-field problems
Manchester City must disregard history in Champions League final, says Guardiola