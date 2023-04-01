Stuart Broad frustrated by 'soulless' Edgbaston pitch as Australia make England toil

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. The Ashes
  4. Stuart Broad frustrated by 'soulless' Edgbaston pitch as Australia make England toil
Stuart Broad frustrated by 'soulless' Edgbaston pitch as Australia make England toil
Broad was left frustrated by a flat pitch and Usman Khawaja's batting
Broad was left frustrated by a flat pitch and Usman Khawaja's batting
Profimedia
Stuart Broad (36) slammed the Edgbaston surface as "soulless" and described it as one of the slowest he has encountered in England after Usman Khawaja's unbeaten century dragged Australia back into the contest and left the first Ashes test finely poised.

Broad lit up the morning session, dismissing David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne in consecutive balls, but then struggled with the rest of the pace attack as England were punished for errors while Australia racked up the runs on Saturday.

Khawaja was bowled by Broad for 112, before replays showed the seamer had overstepped. It was one of 13 no-balls from England, with Broad sending down six, while Jonny Bairstow also missed two chances behind the stumps.

"How can I be polite? It's a very slow, low surface that saps the energy out of the ball," Broad said. "It's pretty characterless so far, pretty soulless, but you can only judge a surface towards the end of the match and see how it develops.

"It's really frustrating. I'm not really a big no-ball bowler. I probably bowled more no-balls today than I have in a test match before.

Captain Ben Stokes had asked for "flat, fast wickets" for the series but the Edgbaston pitch has been on the slow side for the first two days.

"Hopefully it's not a trend for the whole series," Broad said. "It's certainly one of the slowest pitches I can remember bowling on in England.

"It's been hard work for the seamers and ultimately we are looking to entertain, have fun and get the crowd jumping and it's quite a difficult pitch to get plays-and-misses on and nicks to slip on."

But Broad believes England are still in a strong position before Australia resume at 311-5 on Sunday, trailing by 82 runs.

"We had a really good day," Broad told the BBC. "The game is nicely poised. We are 82 runs ahead, one or two wickets from the tail."

"It's been a hard, gruelling day on a pitch that's offered very little so far but being in this position is a really positive place to be."

Mentions
CricketBroad StuartEnglandAustraliaThe Ashes
Related Articles
Usman Khawaja revives Australian Ashes fortunes on frustrating day for England
Updated
Three key Ashes battles as England get set to take on Australia at Edgbaston
Australian captain Pat Cummins predicts a 'different' David Warner during Ashes
Show more
Cricket
Bangladesh thrash Afghanistan in record 546-run test victory
Ben Stokes' bold declaration on first day of Ashes 'no surprise' to Jonny Bairstow
Joe Root proves slow and steady still just as useful for England on first day of Ashes
Brilliant Root ton puts England in command of Ashes opener before early declaration
Ashes preview: England bring 'Bazball' to clash with world champions Australia
The Ashes 2023 guide: All you need to know about the men's and women's series
'Confident' captain Stokes vows to give 100% with the ball as Ashes looms
Australia captain Pat Cummins coy over team for Ashes opener at Edgbaston
England's bowling attack will struggle on flat pitches, says Australian legend Ponting
Asia Cup 'hybrid model' clears path for Pakistan's ODI World Cup participation
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United pushing for Mount, Spurs sign Kulusevski
Ukraine confirms it will play on in Euro 2024 qualifiers
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Egypt qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals, Gambia and Guinea Bissau on the brink