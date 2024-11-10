Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Twenty20 International
  4. Century from Salt leads England to victory against West Indies in T20 opener

Century from Salt leads England to victory against West Indies in T20 opener

AFP
England's Phil Salt celebrates his century
England's Phil Salt celebrates his centuryRandy Brooks / AFP
Phil Salt smashed a scintillating century and Barbados-born Jacob Bethell blasted an unbeaten 58 as England romped to an eight-wicket victory over West Indies in their opening Twenty20 clash at Kensington Oval on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 183 to win, England opener Salt guided the tourists home with 19 balls to spare after a dazzling unbeaten 103 in Bridgetown.

Salt's third T20 international century came off just 54 balls, including nine fours and six sixes as England cantered to victory, finishing on 183-2 in the 17th over.

Salt set the tone for a dominant England performance in the fourth over, bludgeoning West Indies bowler Shamar Joseph around the ground for 24 runs to take England to 52-0.

The 21-year-old Bethell, who was born and grew up in Barbados before moving to England when he was 12, provided a dazzling half-century, delighting a contingent of friends and family in the stands with a 36-ball knock that included five fours and two sixes.

All three of Salt's international T20 centuries have come in games played at Caribbean venues against West Indies. He scored back-to-back tons in last December's series.

"I enjoy batting here - I've grown up on these surfaces," Salt said. "It's probably the place I'm happiest."

Earlier, West Indies had finished their innings on 182-9 thanks to a late burst of scoring from the lower order, with Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie accounting for 98 runs of the home side's final total.

Russell smashed four sixes on his way to 30 off 17 balls while Shepherd slashed an unbeaten 35 off 22 deliveries, including three fours and two sixes.

Shepherd received sterling support from Motie, the tailender cutting loose to score 33 off 14 balls before being caught by Dan Mousley off Saqib Mahmood.

Mahmood was the pick of England's bowlers, taking four wickets for 34 runs off his four overs. Adil Rashid took three for 32 off four overs.

Game two in the five-match series takes place on Sunday in Bridgetown.

Mentions
CricketTwenty20 InternationalEnglandWest Indies
Related Articles
Sanju Samson hits century to lift India to T20 victory over South Africa
West Indies win big over England courtesy of King century in one-day action
England cruise past West Indies as Livingstone scores first century
Show more
Cricket
‘Wreck-it Rauf’ inspires Pakistan's drought-breaking series win in Australia
Updated
Stubbs powers South Africa to narrow victory over India in second T20
Ferguson hat-trick stuns Sri Lanka as New Zealand level T20 series
Uncapped Nathan McSweeney secures spot in Australia squad for series opener against India
Rauf domiantes as Pakistan level ODI series against Australia with nine-wicket drubbing
West Indies quick Alzarri Joseph suspended for two matches after storming off the field
Markram happy playing India gives South Africa T20 squad IPL window
Most Read
Alexander Ovechkin Goal Tracker: Capitals star closing in on Gretzky's record
Krejcikova demands more respect after 'unprofessional' commentary remarks
Football Tracker: Inter & Napoli can't be separated, Barcelona suffer shock loss
Gauff fights back to beat Zheng to WTA Finals title and record payout in Riyadh

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings