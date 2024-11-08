Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Twenty20 International
  4. Sanju Samson hits century to lift India to T20 victory over South Africa

Sanju Samson hits century to lift India to T20 victory over South Africa

Reuters
Updated
India's Sanju Samson celebrates after reaching his century
India's Sanju Samson celebrates after reaching his centuryReuters / Rogan Ward
India opener Sanju Samson scored a sparkling century as the tourists beat South Africa by 61 runs in the first match of a four-game Twenty20 series at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday.

South Africa asked India to bat and the visitors posted 202 for eight in their 20 overs, before restricting their hosts to 141 all out in 17.5 overs for a comprehensive victory.

India’s total was boosted by a brilliant 107 from 50 balls by Samson but the innings did stall towards the end.

Samson smashed 10 sixes and seven fours as he tore into the bowling at the small Kingsmead ground. He rattled along at a strike rate of 214, providing more than half his team’s total.

"The amount of hard work he (Samson) has put in over the last few years, doing those boring things again and again, he is reaping the fruits (now)," India captain Suryakumar Yadav said.

"He is putting the team first, even when he was in the 90s he was looking to hit fours and sixes. That's what separates him."

At 167-2 in the 15th over, India looked on course for a score well in excess of 200, but managed only another 35 runs in 32 balls for the loss of six wickets after Tilak Varma was dismissed for 33.

Seamers Marco Jansen (1-24 in four overs) and Gerald Coetzee (3-37) were the pick of the home attack.

India’s leg-break bowlers stifled the South African reply as their innings never managed to gain momentum.

Varun Chakravarthy took 3-25 as he picked up the key wickets of Heinrich Klaasen (25) and David Miller (18), while Ravi Bishnoi recorded figures of 3-28.

"We wanted to get off to a better start (with the bat) and that's where we lost the game," South Africa captain Aiden Markram said.

"Sanju played incredibly well, put our bowlers under pressure. When a guy is striking like that, it is pretty hard to stop him and you have to take your hat off." 

The second match of the series will be played in Gqeberha on Sunday.

Check out the full scorecard with Flashscore.

Mentions
CricketSouth AfricaIndiaTwenty20 International
Related Articles
Markram happy playing India gives South Africa T20 squad IPL window
New Zealand captain Tom Latham speechless after 'greatest series win' in India
New Zealand complete historic victory in India to sweep Test series 3-0
Show more
Cricket
Rauf domiantes as Pakistan level ODI series against Australia with nine-wicket drubbing
West Indies quick Alzarri Joseph suspended for two matches after storming off the field
West Indies win big over England courtesy of King century in one-day action
Afghanistan trounce Bangladesh as venue Sharjah celebrates landmark game
David Warner to return as Australian captain following lifting of ban
Captain Cummins leads Australia to opening ODI win over Pakistan
Most Read
Gauff defeats Sabalenka to set up Zheng clash at WTA Finals in Riyadh
Israeli Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters back home after Amsterdam violence
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka defeated by Gauff in Riyadh after Zheng moves into final
Napoli and Inter ready for duel at San Siro for Serie A top spot

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings