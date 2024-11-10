Advertisement
  4. Ferguson hat-trick stuns Sri Lanka as New Zealand level T20 series

AFP
New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson (right) celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka
Lockie Ferguson (33) unleashed a blistering spell of fast bowling, claiming a hat-trick to power New Zealand to a nail-biting five-run victory over Sri Lanka in the second T20 at Dambulla on Sunday.

The win levelled the two-match series at 1-1, as New Zealand managed to defend a modest target in thrilling fashion.

On a pitch where spinners were expected to thrive, Ferguson defied convention with sheer pace and precision, leaving the Sri Lankan batters helpless.

His fiery spell silenced the packed crowd in Dambulla, who watched in dismay as the hosts struggled to counter his lethal deliveries.

Wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay had an exceptional outing, completing six dismissals - a record in T20I cricket.

Having missed the series opener due to calf stiffness, Ferguson returned to the lineup with a vengeance, bowling with impeccable control.

His first breakthrough came when he had Kusal Perera caught behind, and he followed up with a searing yorker that trapped Kamindu Mendis plumb in front.

With the hat-trick ball, Ferguson faced captain Charith Asalanka, who attempted to flick but was caught by the keeper down the leg side.

"It was a case of good bowling and good fielding by New Zealand," Asalanka said.

"We struggled against the pace of Ferguson."

After just two overs of destruction, Ferguson left the field with a calf injury and didn't return, but he had already done the damage, setting up New Zealand's triumph.

Ferguson shrugged off the praise, saying the win was "a full team effort."

"It spun a lot and, as quicks, we were trying to hold things up from one end - and glad it all worked for us," he said.

Ferguson's reputation as a T20 specialist continues to grow.

In his previous outing at the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, he bowled four consecutive maidens, capturing three wickets without conceding a single run.

His heroics in Dambulla will undoubtedly make him a coveted player in the upcoming IPL auction.

"Lockie is a world-class bowler," said teammate Mitchell Santner.

"When he bowls thunderbolts like that it is not easy to bat."

For Sri Lanka, Pathum Nissanka fought a lone battle.

Ranked eighth among T20 batters in the ICC rankings, he scored his 13th half-century, almost guiding Sri Lanka to victory.

With just eight runs needed off the final over, Nissanka took on Glenn Phillips, but his shot failed to clear the long-on fielder, ending his valiant 52 off 51 balls, studded with six boundaries.

Earlier, Sri Lanka's bowlers had restricted New Zealand to 108 runs in 19.3 overs.

Nuwan Thushara provided a sensational start, claiming two wickets in his opening two overs, while Wanindu Hasaranga wreaked havoc in the middle order, picking up four scalps.

Matheesha Pathirana then mopped up the tail, finishing with three wickets.

However, Sri Lanka's fielding let them down, conceding 19 extras, including 11 byes. That ultimately proved decisive.

Sri Lanka had won the first game on Saturday by four wickets.

The two teams will now shift focus to a three-match ODI series, beginning with the first game at Dambulla on Wednesday, before moving to Pallekele.

