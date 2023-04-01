Croatia down Alcaraz's Spain in Hopman Cup to book final against Switzerland

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Croatia down Alcaraz's Spain in Hopman Cup to book final against Switzerland
Croatia down Alcaraz's Spain in Hopman Cup to book final against Switzerland
Coric and Vekic won a doubles decider
Coric and Vekic won a doubles decider
Profimedia
Croatia's Borna Coric and Donna Vekic outlasted Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Rebeka Masarova 1-6 6-4 (14-12) in their Hopman Cup mixed doubles clash on Saturday to secure a 2-1 victory that earned them a spot in the final against Switzerland.

World number one Alcaraz earlier levelled the tie at 1-1 with a 6-3 6-7(6) (10-5) victory over Coric to make it two wins from as many singles matches on the clay courts of Nice, days after his Wimbledon triumph on the All England Club lawns.

The 20-year-old raced through the first set in 36 minutes, clearly having shaken off the rust from his game in the win over Belgian David Goffin a day earlier but Coric battled his way back into the match by edging a tight second-set tiebreak.

Alcaraz stepped up a gear in the super tiebreak to close out the win in a little over two hours and set up the decider, where Croatia held their nerve in a dramatic encounter to wrap up a memorable comeback victory.

Croatia, the 1996 champions, will aim to win their second title in the competition on Sunday.

Vekic proved too strong for Masarova in the first match of the tie as the world number 22 converted four out of her seven breakpoint chances to secure a 6-2 6-1 win that effectively ended Spain's chances of reaching the title clash.

Switzerland defended their title in the last edition of the mixed team tournament in 2019 for their fourth crown overall, as Roger Federer led them to victory over Germany in the final.

The relaunched championship returned to the tennis calendar this week after a four-year absence, having lost its spot ahead of the Australian Open as a result of the short-lived ATP Cup men's team event.

Mentions
TennisAlcaraz CarlosCoric BornaMasarova RebekaVekic Donna
Related Articles
Alcaraz beats Goffin on Hopman Cup debut but Spain ultimately fall to Belgium
Alcaraz finding it 'tough to believe' he's Wimbledon champion ahead of Hopman Cup
Carlos Alcaraz needs new rivals to step up as he ushers in new era of tennis
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Rublev to face off at Swedish Open on a day of five finals
Russian player Vera Zvonareva blocked from entering Poland ahead of Warsaw Open
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Rublev into Bastad final, Alcaraz beats Coric in Hopman Cup
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz wins first match since Wimbledon, Rublev downs Zverev in Bastad
Hungarian Toth apologises for erasing mark in match against Zhang
Tennis Tracker: Ruud and Zverev ease into Bastad semis, Kasatkina through in Palermo
Zhang Shuai retires in tears after opponent Amarissa Toth erases mark on court
International Tennis Federation says finances in strong shape with 2022 revenue increase
Tennis Tracker: Paul through in Newport whilst Thiem knocked out in Switzerland
Marketa Vondrousova vows to shun media spotlight after Wimbledon win
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG and Mbappe saga rolls on, Mitrovic on the move?
Lionel Messi scores stunning stoppage-time winner on Inter Miami debut
Manchester City hungry for more success next season, says manager Guardiola
French players' union supports Kylian Mbappe amid PSG contract row

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |